Volvo CE and Heidelberg Materials are partnering to decarbonize construction through electric solutions and advanced digital tools. The collaboration aims to reduce emissions while enhancing productivity, highlighting a pioneering industry approach to sustainability.

Photo courtesy of Volvo Fredrik Tjernström, electromobility solution sales, and Marie Apelgren, quarry supervisor, Heidelberg Materials, at Skövde

A game-changing partnership has taken its next steps by introducing solutions to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining high productivity.

The milestones met by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe signal the potential to decarbonize construction through a holistic approach that combines advanced digital tools, zero emission solutions and close collaboration.

Since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2023 with Volvo Group, the two companies have been working together to explore and already introduce electric solutions for loading and transport activities within Heidelberg Materials' Northern European operations.

Following the completion of an extensive site study, the collaboration has now entered a new phase with the formulation of a joint roadmap.

The agreement supports the leading building materials firm to fulfil its zero-emissions roadmap with tangible actions, adapting over time to evolving technologies and productivity and sustainability goals.

A project team comprised of cross-functional experts from the two organizations analyzed Heidelberg's operations at key sites in Brevik in Norway, Slite in Gotland, Skövde and Bro in Sweden. Using advanced digital tools, the study examined factors such as fuel consumption, material movement, cycle routes, machine types and operator behavior.

Based on these insights and guided by Volvo CE Solutions Sales, the team proposed actionable recommendations to reduce emissions while supporting productivity goals.

Zero Emission Roadmap

Setting the blueprint for industry decarbonization, it represents a new form of close collaboration between companies to identify areas for improvement and integrate solutions seamlessly over time.

Giv Brantenberg, general manager Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe, said: "The collaboration with Volvo CE has provided us with important knowledge and input for the design of our zero-emission roadmap, identifying measures to be implemented over time and how to scale these up across our businesses and product lines. Strong partnerships like this are key to driving widespread transformation."

Carl Slotte, head of Region Europe, Volvo CE, said: "This partnership represents a pioneering approach to decarbonization that puts the customer at the center. No customer is ever the same as another so we must be flexible and innovative in our approach if we are to accelerate our industry's transformation. We demonstrate that actions can be taken in the here and now, while also setting the direction for the future, based on our own evolving solution portfolio."

Partnership to Decarbonize

Photo courtesy of Volvo

This partnership approach requires transparency and trust from both sides. Heidelberg provided data on quantifications, carbon reduction targets, performance requirements and operational details, while Volvo CE shared knowledge built up over decades of site optimization work.

Electric machines and charging solutions of course play a key role in helping to reduce carbon emissions — and Heidelberg Materials already works with several L120H Electric Conversion wheel loaders — but they are only part of the solution.

Advisory and digital services, such as Site Optimization, Connected Map and Performance Indicator, help to collect data, measure performance and identify step-by-step operational improvements, while financial solutions help to enable early adoption of new technologies. Innovative business models are also integral to enabling deployment of zero emission solutions as soon as they are available on the market.

Furthermore, dealers Volvo Maskin in Norway and Swecon in Sweden have been instrumental in the project by equipping machines, delivering them to site and providing ongoing support throughout. In Norway, additional operator training also was provided.

This partnership demonstrates that it is through full site studies, at multiple locations, that we can build knowledge and drive positive change designed to make a real impact.

Ambitious Climate Goals With Carbon Capture, Electric Solutions

Both companies are committed to reducing their climate impact, with Volvo CE aiming to reach net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Heidelberg Materials is at the forefront of carbon reduction in the cement industry, with initiatives like the world's first large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility set to launch in Brevik by 2025, with another CCS facility four times larger planned for commissioning in Slite by 2030.

Alongside CCS technology, electrified transport and infrastructure solutions, and collaborations with partners like Volvo CE, remain priority areas to minimize the overall environmental impact of building material production.

The cement and concrete industries are responsible for around 8 percent of the planet's carbon emissions. This partnership therefore has the potential to serve as an example to other industry players of how to drive decarbonization while aligning with production targets and evolving climate technologies.

