Alta Equipment Company is Volvo's 2020 Dealer of the Year in North America.

Volvo Construction Equipment has named Alta Equipment Company its 2020 Dealer of the Year in North America. It also recognized Ascendum Machinery as its 2020 Uptime Dealer of the Year.

The Dealer of the Year award recognizes the North American dealership that best promotes the Volvo brand and the company's core strategies: to provide the highest uptime in the industry, offer unique customer solutions and ensure the best value at any stage in a machine's lifecycle.

"The 2020 Dealer of the Year award shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Alta Equipment's notable successes and recent bold investments," said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE.

"They continue to demonstrate their commitment to the construction equipment industry through their ‘customer first' and ‘uptime matters' mantras, plus their ability to replicate and execute that commitment into new territories."

Alta Equipment is based in Michigan and has 55 locations in the Midwest and on the East Coast from New England to Florida. In a challenging year for the construction industry, Alta Equipment was able to grow its market share in several machine categories as well as market segments, including compaction, heavy infrastructure, mining and material handling. The company also made several acquisitions and expanded its footprint in construction equipment and rental locations.

Alta also was recognized as a great place to work, being named a 2020 "Top Places to Work" by the Detroit Free Press. The Alta team managed all this and more during an unprecedented year of challenges that included a global pandemic and the unexpected loss of their beloved president, Rob Chiles.

"We are honored to receive this award because it not only reflects our sales performance but demonstrates the team's commitment to providing outstanding customer service and building long lasting relationships," said Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta Equipment Group Inc. "It is especially rewarding given the recent and untimely passing of Rob Chiles, who was critical in establishing our purpose-driven culture focused on the customer, which made achieving this award possible."

Uptime Dealer of the Year

The Uptime Dealer of the Year award recognizes the North American dealership that exhibits Volvo's commitment to being the No. 1 uptime provider in the construction industry by demonstrating its Service Commitment pledge to provide customers unrivalled service and support.

Ascendum Machinery is based in North Carolina and has 15 locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Dakota. Ascendum has worked hard to ensure that the right people with the right expertise are poised to address customer issues in a timely manner, according to Volvo.

Throughout a year of market uncertainty, Ascendum pulled together to ensure customers were up and running as efficiently as possible without unnecessary, costly downtime — and it plans to continue that dedication throughout the years to come.

Ascendum keeps an off-the-shelf parts availability rate of 90 percent. Alongside Volvo CE, it believes ActiveCare Direct is key to customer communications and ensuring long-term satisfaction, and it enrolled 95 percent of eligible machines in the uptime-boosting enhanced telematics service.

Also key to Ascendum's success are regional operations managers who are responsible for parts and service performance in their branches, helping to provide strong local service for their customers.

Said Roy: "In an industry where customer uptime can make or break their business, Ascendum has shown incredible dedication not only to their uptime, but to the relationships that help build a continued partnership for success."

