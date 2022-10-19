The 2022 award went to the Volvo EC380E in the Large Crawler Excavators category.

For the seventh straight year, Volvo Construction Equipment has received Highest Retained Value Awards from EquipmentWatch, one of the construction industry's leading insights provider.

The 2022 awards went to the Volvo EC380E in the Large Crawler Excavators category and the Volvo L250H in the Large Wheel Loaders category.

"Volvo is committed to designing machines that retain high value over their entire lifecycle, including when owners are ready to resell them at a competitive price," said Stephen Roy, president, Region North America, Volvo CE. "We appreciate that EquipmentWatch recognizes the innovation that goes into our machines and offers data-driven insights to support the equipment marketplace."

Scoring the Equipment

EquipmentWatch bases its awards on intensive data analysis and the evaluation of millions of value and cost data points, with its awards program serving as a de facto buying guide for the industry. The Highest Retained Value designation recognizes equipment that retains the highest percentage of its original value for five years into the future.

The Volvo EC380 crawler excavator and L250 wheel loader feature robust structures and high-quality welding that provide superior strength and durability, making them last longer even while working on the toughest job sites, according to the manufacturer.

Volvo also has integrated machine technology that helps its products retain their value. This includes ActiveCare Direct, an advanced telematics system that provides insights to reduce fuel consumption, unplanned maintenance, operator errors and excessive hours caused by unnecessary idling.

To support the longevity of its equipment and help with lifecycle value, Volvo offers several additional services to machine owners, including a Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, a Fuel Efficiency Guarantee and the Volvo Certified Used program.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.

Today's top stories