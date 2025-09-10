Volvo Group celebrates 80 years of remanufacturing excellence, reducing waste and environmental impact. Components are rigorously tested and have warranties. Remanufacturing uses less raw material and energy, supporting sustainability efforts. Products are available for various Volvo applications in North America.

As a force in the development of sustainable transportation solutions, Volvo Group is celebrating 80 years of remanufacturing components for its on- road, off-road and marine applications.

The remanufacturing program, which launched in 1945 in Köping, Sweden, is supported in North America today by operations in Middletown, Pa., and Charlotte, N.C.

"Remanufacturing is a cornerstone of the Volvo Group's sustainability journey and has been since the first renovated gearboxes were produced in 1945," said Stephen Roy, chairman of Volvo Group North America. "Not only does this initiative play a significant role in reducing our environmental impact by minimizing waste, but it also supports our customers by providing reliable Volvo-quality parts at a lower cost. We are proud to have two key U.S. facilities contributing to this important work."

Every remanufactured component undergoes a stringent inspection, evaluation and remanufacturing process to ensure it meets exacting specifications, according to Volvo.

This includes electromagnetic crack detection, precision machining, expert recovery and welding techniques, calibration with certified gauges and dynamic testing, all completed by certified technicians. In addition, every remanufactured component comes with a 100 percent warranty on parts and contingent damage, as well as a 100 percent warranty on labor when installed by an authorized dealer.

Remanufacturing also supports the Volvo Group's carbon footprint reduction effort, as remanufacturing uses up to 85 percent less raw material and 80 percent less energy than new production.

Today, Volvo maintains one of the most extensive remanufactured product inventories in the industry, covering more than a dozen key categories including engines, transmissions, coolant pumps, cylinder heads and turbochargers. In North America, remanufactured products are available for Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Volvo Penta, Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Buses and Prevost.

"Our commitment to remanufacturing isn't just about business — it's about responsibility," said Sherman Williams, Volvo Group North America's remanufacturing product development director. "We are proud to offer our customers a solution that not only meets their needs but also aligns with their values. By investing in remanufactured parts, they are making a positive impact on the environment and supporting a more sustainable future for us all."

For more information, visit volvogroup.com/na

