W. R. Meadows has released EPDs for 16 key products, aiding in environmental transparency and helping customers make sustainable choices. Developed with Sustainable Minds and verified by Athena Institute, these EPDs support green certifications and signify the company's commitment to eco-friendly construction practices.

W. R. Meadows announced the release of third-party verified environmental product declarations (EPDs) for 16 of its most widely used solutions.

This marks a significant milestone in W.R. Meadows' long-term sustainability initiative, designed to increase product transparency and help customers meet their environmental goals.

EPDs are comprehensive documents that disclose the environmental impact of a product throughout its lifecycle; from raw material extraction to manufacturing and beyond. Based on internationally recognized lifecycle assessment (LCA) standards, EPDs provide critical information to help designers, specifiers and builders make informed, environmentally responsible product selections. They also contribute to green building certifications such as LEED, BREEAM, Green Globes and others.

"Providing product transparency through EPDs helps our customers meet their sustainability goals," said Kimberly Lombardozzi, sustainability manager at W. R. MEADOWS. "We believe in making environmentally responsible decisions and giving our customers the information they need to do the same. These EPDs are just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding this initiative."

EPDs were developed in collaboration with Sustainable Minds, using an integrative approach with their LCA delivery services, expert guidance, ISO 14025 EPD program operator services and third-party verification from Athena Institute. This achievement reinforces W. R. Meadows' commitment to supporting environmentally conscious construction through both product innovation and transparent communication.

The initial set of EPDs covers a range of high-performance air barriers, waterproofing membranes, primers and concrete curing compounds. For a full list of available EPDs and to download individual declarations, please visit https://www.wrmeadows.com/green-building/environmental-product-declaration-epd/.

To find all products with transparency documents, visit the W. R. Meadows listing in the Sustainable Minds Transparency Catalog: https://transparencycatalog.com/company/w-r-meadows.

In addition to EPDs, W. R. Meadows has been supporting sustainable, environmentally-conscious design with several other technical documents, including sustainability letters, Health Product Declarations (HPDs), Living Building Challenge letters and more. W. R. Meadows is proud to provide this documentation, and the inclusion of products with EPDs is an additional data point to help inform clients' sustainability initiatives.

For more information, visit www.wrmeadows.com.

