Wacker Neuson Articulated Wheel Loader Line Expands

Sat March 28, 2020 - National Edition
Wacker Neuson


The WL95's variable hydrostatic transmission provides excellent traction and high travel speeds (12.4 mph). With a standard 2-cu. yd. bucket and straight bucket tipping load up to 14,394 lbs., the WL95 is capable of moving greater material loads quickly.
The WL95’s variable hydrostatic transmission provides excellent traction and high travel speeds (12.4 mph). With a standard 2-cu. yd. bucket and straight bucket tipping load up to 14,394 lbs., the WL95 is capable of moving greater material loads quickly.
The WL95’s variable hydrostatic transmission provides excellent traction and high travel speeds (12.4 mph). With a standard 2-cu. yd. bucket and straight bucket tipping load up to 14,394 lbs., the WL95 is capable of moving greater material loads quickly. The WL95 is powered by a 136 hp Deutz 3.61 engine with a DOC and SCR aftertreatment system, providing a standard auxiliary hydraulic flow of 31 gallons per minute.

In 2019, Wacker Neuson introduced its largest articulated wheel loader model, the WL95, and has additional models planned for later in 2020. The WL95 has received excellent reviews for its performance and high payload in a compact design, allowing operators to load, move and place material more efficiently, according to the manufacturer.

The WL95's variable hydrostatic transmission provides excellent traction and high travel speeds (12.4 mph). With a standard 2-cu. yd. bucket and straight bucket tipping load up to 14,394 lbs., the WL95 is capable of moving greater material loads quickly.

The compact design, for a loader this size, enables a tight turning radius and generous steering angle. The articulated joint and a pendulum axle at the rear of the machine ensures optimum maneuverability and traction in any situation.

The WL95 offers return-to-dig function, ride control and a reversing fan as standard, ensuring optimum productivity.

The Wacker Neuson WL95 offers ergonomic and operator comfort features. Operators can work all day in this large cab with plenty of legroom, a comfortable seat and a clear view of attachments. The console features a multi-functional joystick and a jog dial for easy adjustment of the hydraulic flow rate to the attachment. The fully glazed cab provides excellent visibility and air conditioning offers a comfortable, fatigue free work environment. The easy to view, 7-inch color display keeps the operator informed of all the machine's functions.

The WL95 is powered by a 136 hp Deutz 3.61 engine with a DOC and SCR aftertreatment system, providing a standard auxiliary hydraulic flow of 31 gallons per minute. Daily and regular service access is made easy with an accessible wide opening engine hood and removable fenders which allow for easy reach to hydraulic and electrical components.

Wacker Neuson will add a telescopic version of the WL95 later in 2020. The WL95T will offer the same features as the WL95, but includes telescopic boom reach of 17 ft. 10 in. With an increased weight, tipping load, lift and reach, this machine will offer benefits not easily found other machines in the marketplace, according to the manufacturer.

Also in 2020, Wacker Neuson will introduce the even larger, WL110 articulated wheel loader. This workhorse, will feature a 156 hp Deutz engine, a 2.4 cu. yd. bucket and increased high payload capacity, offering an excellent machine for applications such as in recycling operations.

For more information, visit www.wackerneuson.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

