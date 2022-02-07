The latest edition of the RTLx-SC3 has undergone a facelift and design developments to further enhance the maintenance-free lower end.

Introduced more than 30 years ago, Wacker Neuson's RT trench roller was the first articulated trench roller to offer the industry preferred below-the-axle exciters that produces a more efficient transfer of compaction energy to the soil.

The simple lower end design is fully sealed and maintenance free that includes lifetime lubricated drive gears and maintenance-free exciter gears and bearing that saves time and money, increasing uptime. All the hydraulic hoses have been shortened and are now routed above the articulated joint and through the manifold support drums to avoid wear and improve the serviceability of the hoses.

Visually the RTLx-SC3 sports a new honey-comb grill and new Wacker Neuson branding with the large gray/red WN, which is more visible on the job site.

Wacker Neuson's RTLx-SC3 is powered by a 19.8 hp Kohler diesel engine and produces a high and low compaction force (15,400/7,700 lbf) to provide flexibility depending on the application. Additionally, the drums can be converted from 32 to 22 in. to fit the application/trench.

Low center of gravity improves machine stability and the articulated joint increases maneuverability and allows the roller to make tight turns in confined spaces, according to the manufacturer.

The RTLx-SC3 (Smart Control 3) is operated with a line-of-sight infrared remote control that was designed with both operator and job site safety in mind.

With the RTLx-SC3, the operator remains out of the trench, away from dust and noise of the machine, but must keep a line-of-sight from the controller to the receiving eye at all times. This control technology eliminates dangerous blind spots should the unit move behind obstacles and other obstructions, or should the operator get distracted, keeping the job site and workers better protected. In addition, the machine will stop moving and vibrating if the operator comes within three feet of the roller's sending eyes or releases the controller's joysticks, making sure the operator is always a safe distance from the machine.

Wacker Neuson's RTLx-SC3 trench roller is backed by a 5-year bumper-to-bumper transferable warranty.

For more information, visit www.wackerneuson.com.

