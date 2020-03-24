Wacker Neuson Introduces ET42 4-Ton Class Excavator

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Wacker Neuson Introduces ET42 4-Ton Class Excavator

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition
Wacker Neuson


Wacker Neuson’s ET42 offers the same three-point bucket linkage that can be found on the company’s larger models. This kinematic linkage system offers a 200-degree angle of rotation that combines enhanced breakout force with a greater range of motion.
Wacker Neuson’s ET42 offers the same three-point bucket linkage that can be found on the company’s larger models. This kinematic linkage system offers a 200-degree angle of rotation that combines enhanced breakout force with a greater range of motion.

Wacker Neuson is introducing a new 4.2-ton excavator that offers large machine features in a smaller package. The ET42 conventional track excavator is an excellent fit for the North American market and was designed with voice-of-customer research to assure that the performance and features offered meet the operator's demands, according to the manufacturer.

One of the main outcomes of the ET42 voice-of-customer research was the request to improve visibility for the operator. As a result, Wacker Neuson engineers revised the low profile hood design and expanded the side window glass down to the lower portion of the cab, allowing the operator to see the front of both tracks. This, combined with the large windows and the offset boom, provides a complete view of the boom and attachment, as well as the working area.

Wacker Neuson's ET42 offers the same three-point bucket linkage that can be found on the company's larger models. This kinematic linkage system offers a 200-degree angle of rotation that combines enhanced breakout force with a greater range of motion. This linkage also provides greater vertical digging depth, which can be especially helpful when excavating next to walls, and can rotate the bucket further to keep the load more secure in it before dumping.

Productivity boosting options include a hydraulic quick connect system that allows an attachment to be changed in seconds without having to leave the cab, and a diverter valve on the auxiliary hydraulic line allows operators to switch between thumb and another attachment such as a hydraulic breaker, without disconnecting the hoses. The ET42 is an excellent choice when more power is needed for digging in confined areas such as utility and landscape applications, according to the manufacturer.

Operator comfort and convenience were considered from top to bottom when designing the ET42. The dual flange rollers in the undercarriage improve stability when digging and provide a smoother ride with less vibration. A total of eight large tie down lugs make securing the ET42 for transportation quick and easy. The cab models feature standard air-conditioning, but operators will appreciate the unique four-position windshield design that allows for fresh air and easy communication. The unit also includes a cell phone charger and holder, air-cushioned seat and adjustable arm rest.

The floor is ergonomically designed so the operator's feet rest at a comfortable angle. The controls are all conveniently located, including an electronic ISO/SAE changeover switch right within the operator's reach. Additionally, the 3.5-inch color display provides all the information the operator needs in a clear, easy-to-read display.

The ET42 is available in cab or canopy models with LED working lights and an optional angle blade or Wacker Neuson's exclusive, redesigned Vertical Digging System (VDS).

For more information, visit www.wackerneuson.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Excavators New Products Wacker Neuson