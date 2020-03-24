Wacker Neuson Introduces ET42 4-Ton Class Excavator

Wacker Neuson’s ET42 offers the same three-point bucket linkage that can be found on the company’s larger models. This kinematic linkage system offers a 200-degree angle of rotation that combines enhanced breakout force with a greater range of motion.

Wacker Neuson is introducing a new 4.2-ton excavator that offers large machine features in a smaller package. The ET42 conventional track excavator is an excellent fit for the North American market and was designed with voice-of-customer research to assure that the performance and features offered meet the operator's demands, according to the manufacturer.

One of the main outcomes of the ET42 voice-of-customer research was the request to improve visibility for the operator. As a result, Wacker Neuson engineers revised the low profile hood design and expanded the side window glass down to the lower portion of the cab, allowing the operator to see the front of both tracks. This, combined with the large windows and the offset boom, provides a complete view of the boom and attachment, as well as the working area.

Wacker Neuson's ET42 offers the same three-point bucket linkage that can be found on the company's larger models. This kinematic linkage system offers a 200-degree angle of rotation that combines enhanced breakout force with a greater range of motion. This linkage also provides greater vertical digging depth, which can be especially helpful when excavating next to walls, and can rotate the bucket further to keep the load more secure in it before dumping.

Productivity boosting options include a hydraulic quick connect system that allows an attachment to be changed in seconds without having to leave the cab, and a diverter valve on the auxiliary hydraulic line allows operators to switch between thumb and another attachment such as a hydraulic breaker, without disconnecting the hoses. The ET42 is an excellent choice when more power is needed for digging in confined areas such as utility and landscape applications, according to the manufacturer.

Operator comfort and convenience were considered from top to bottom when designing the ET42. The dual flange rollers in the undercarriage improve stability when digging and provide a smoother ride with less vibration. A total of eight large tie down lugs make securing the ET42 for transportation quick and easy. The cab models feature standard air-conditioning, but operators will appreciate the unique four-position windshield design that allows for fresh air and easy communication. The unit also includes a cell phone charger and holder, air-cushioned seat and adjustable arm rest.

The floor is ergonomically designed so the operator's feet rest at a comfortable angle. The controls are all conveniently located, including an electronic ISO/SAE changeover switch right within the operator's reach. Additionally, the 3.5-inch color display provides all the information the operator needs in a clear, easy-to-read display.

The ET42 is available in cab or canopy models with LED working lights and an optional angle blade or Wacker Neuson's exclusive, redesigned Vertical Digging System (VDS).

For more information, visit www.wackerneuson.com.