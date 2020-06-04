Wagman Heavy Civil to Build 1-95 Rappahannock River Crossing in Virginia

The contract includes the design and construction of three general purpose lanes for I-95 North and a bridge across the Rappahannock River. Wagman also is working on the $101.6 million I-95 southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, just alongside the current northbound crossing.

Dinwiddie County-based road construction company Wagman Heavy Civil Inc. announced in late May that it had been awarded a $107 million contract to design and build the Interstate 95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project in Stafford County, Virginia, just northeast of Fredericksburg.

"We are excited to begin our work that will provide critical mobility and safety improvements on I-95, including the interchange at VA Route 17," Greg Andricos, Wagman's president and COO said in a statement. "Wagman looks forward to safely and expeditiously delivering this project through partnership with VDOT, City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County and all other stakeholders."

The project was awarded by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which regulates and funds transportation projects in Virginia. The contract includes the design and construction of three general purpose lanes for I-95 North and a bridge across the Rappahannock River. Three existing lanes also will be converted into collector-distributor lanes (lower capacity lanes), with the goal to reduce congestion. Wagman also is working on the $101.6 million I-95 southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, just alongside the current northbound crossing.

That work includes the design and construction of three general-purpose lanes for I-95 southbound, converting three lanes to collector-distributor lanes, and a bridge to be built over Route 17.

The new contract also includes three bid options: an extension of the auxiliary lane along the I-95 northbound general-purpose lanes, the reconstruction and widening of I-95's northbound collector-distributor lanes, and installing a sidewalk along the north side of northbound Route 17.

Wagman anticipates that construction at the key crossing will begin this fall.

Founded in 1902 and based in Pennsylvania, Wagman is both a heavy civil contractor and a fourth-generation, family-owned company. Wagman specializes in design-build, infrastructure, marine construction, modified concrete, grooving and grinding, and geotechnical construction services.

In 2019, Wagman completed its $22 million project to replace a pair of bridges on I-95 over the Meherrin River in the southeastern Virginia town of Emporia.