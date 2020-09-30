--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
WAI Global Features Starters and Alternators for Construction Equipment

Wed September 30, 2020 - National Edition
WAI Global




WAI Global, a global parts manufacturer for the heavy duty, agricultural, automotive, industrial and power sports aftermarket, features its complete line of starters ideal for construction equipment.

WAI has worked to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers in the construction market. This includes a commitment to be "first-to-market" with the latest model products available, according to the company.

WAI Global's starters and alternators are tested to OEM specifications and include premium Transpo electronics and WBD grade bearings manufactured by WAI. Alternators boast top performance with thorough testing at idle and full load RPMs. Starters are tested for RPM, torque, voltage and solenoid performance. Additionally, validation testing for all products includes endurance, humidity, power thermal cycling, vibration, salt spray and thermal shock.

Every starter and alternator comes with extensive coverage and a warranty rate reduction through extended field life of new units. Test sheets are included in every box.

For more information, visit www.waiglobal.com.



