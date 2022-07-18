List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Walker Crane & Rigging Names Joseph Colla Executive Vice President

Mon July 18, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Walker Crane & Rigging


Joseph Colla (Photo courtesy of PR Web)
Joseph Colla (Photo courtesy of PR Web)

Walker Crane & Rigging Corp. of Connecticut (Walker), a crane, rigging and transportation company, announced the appointment of Joseph Colla as executive vice president.

Colla has more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry, including project management, fleet operations and customer relations. He will be spearheading Walker's future growth, as well as contributing to the ongoing expansion of US Service Group (USSG), a New York based industrial services company that was formed to build industry leading national rigging, machinery moving and warehousing businesses.

Colla began his career performing essential hands-on functions, moving up to heavy equipment operator and eventually being promoted to the job of foreman. Since then he's taken on positions of construction superintendent, general manager and president and CEO of a construction company.

"Throughout his career Joe has been a results driven leader demonstrating success in business development and sales, along with financial & operational management", said Walker's Chief Executive Officer Steve Laganas. "He has a proven ability to manage high value assets and streamline operations, while maximizing his team's performance."

Colla brings to Walker a demonstrated strategic leadership style with a roll up your sleeves attitude. As a seasoned professional, he possesses a focused mindset on delivering exceptional products and customer service, the company said.

About Walker Crane & Rigging Corp.

Established in 1883, Walker Crane & Rigging Corp. provides crane, rigging and machinery moving, along with warehousing and heavy hauling services. It specializes in transportation throughout North America. Specific services include: plant relocation and in-plant rigging, steel fabrication and millwright service, export and domestic skidding and crating, transformer installation and removal, modular building construction services and set crews, local and long-distance trucking and heavy hauling, industrial storage and warehousing with 15 and 30-ton overhead bridge cranes.

For more information, visit walkercraneandrigging.com.




