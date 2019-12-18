Walsh Group Promotes Roy Epps to President of its Water Division

Roy Epps

The Walsh Group, one of the largest construction companies in the United States, announced the promotion of Roy Epps to president of its water division effective Jan. 1, 2020. As president, Epps will oversee the company's entire water program, totaling more than $3.5 billion in current contracts, and provide executive direction on new business initiatives, customer outreach, project start-up and staffing, project management systems and field operations. A respected leader with more than 20 years at the company, Epps previously served as senior vice president, a position he held since 2017.

"Roy's leadership and the success of our water group go hand-in-hand," said Dan Walsh Jr., president of The Walsh Group. "He has built a strong culture that values and motivates employees to deliver excellent results. Roy has proven himself to be an inspiring leader for our people and a trusted advisor for our customers, and we look forward to continued achievements under his leadership."

With more than 37 years of experience in water systems and infrastructure construction, Epps has a wide range of experience, and he is especially skilled at collaborative project delivery, having completed $3 billion worth of work in construction manager at risk, design-build, and progressive design-build approaches. Just a few of the notable project successes under his leadership include the Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant ultimate expansion in Los Angeles, Calif., Scottsdale CAP Water Treatment Plant expansion in Scottsdale, Ariz., Bois d'Arc Lake and Reservoir Intake in Fannin County, Tex. and the Miller Pumping Station in Naples, Fla.

In addition to his promotion to president, Epps has been selected to join The Walsh Group Executive Committee and will be responsible for working closely with other senior executives and the Walsh family to drive strategy, monitor performance and set policy across the entire company.

