Walter Payton Power Equipment Parent Company Named Manitowoc's Top Dealer

Fri October 30, 2020 - National Edition
Walter Payton Power Equipment

The award was presented to (L-R): Jack Wepfer, VP finance of Lanco; Brian Lynch, general manager of Walter Payton Power Equipment and Mi-Jack Canada; Patrick Lanigan, director of Lanco; David Hull, general manager of North America, Manitowoc.
The parent company of Walter Payton Power Equipment, the Lanco Group of Companies (Lanco), has been named Manitowoc's Top Dealer of the Year, once again. Lanco — representing Walter Payton Power Equipment in the Midwest, Western Pacific Crane and Equipment on the west coast and Mi-Jack Canada in western Canada — is the single largest dealer across brands such as Manitowoc, Grove, and National Crane.

"First and foremost, taking care of our customers and treating them just like how you would want to be treated is the core of Walter Payton Power Equipment's partnership with Manitowoc," said Brian Lynch, general manager of Walter Payton Power Equipment. "Our great partners at Manitowoc make our jobs a lot easier by having the best quality cranes in the business."

Walter Payton Power Equipment is a supplier of new, used and rental cranes from Manitowoc, including lattice boom crawler, carry deck, rough-terrain, all-terrain, telescoping crawler and boom trucks.

"It is an honor for our team to be a top dealer, and we couldn't do it without the best customers in the business. Thank you," said Lynch.

Located less than an hour south of Chicago in suburban Riverdale, Ill., Walter Payton Power Equipment is one of the biggest stock dealers for new Manitowoc equipment worldwide.



