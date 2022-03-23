Designed for use on large, wheeled harvesters and excavators, the H225E is a powerful, high-capacity debarking head that productively dominates in the harsh application, according to the manufacturer.

Waratah Forestry Equipment has introduced the H225E — a new generation of its H215E head purpose-built for single-pass eucalyptus debarking.

"The H225E redefines what it means to be a workhorse, with improved features that facilitate enhanced debarking productivity and durability," said Brent Fisher, product marketing manager of Waratah. "Building on the high-performing H215E model, the H225E is built to work with unparalleled excellence and efficiency."

Increased Productivity

With a weight at 3,720 lb. (1,690 kg), this new 200 Series head features a higher performance valve that allows for better oil flow and greater hydraulic working pressure capabilities (35 MPa or 5,076 psi) for more feed power. It also boasts reduced frame friction for straight or curvy trees. Improved measuring wheel log contact enables more accurate measuring while a new find-end laser sensor reduces the need to saw.

The H225E also includes variable angle feed rollers for better bark separation cutting as well as debarking initialization and efficiency, improving debarking for varying diameters, the manufacturer said.

Redesigned swept cast arms improve delimbing in harvesting or processing applications with lower knife improvements for reverse delimbing. The H225E features Waratah's TimberRite H-16 measuring and control system for increased efficiency, accuracy and productivity.

Improved Durability

Built to master debarking, the H225E features new delimb arm profiles, which improve delimbing and durability in plantation stands of consistent diameter or variable diameters of big timber. The length measuring system has been improved for more durability and placement on the log — or with optional measuring from the feed motors.

The new valve includes anti-cavitation protection for feed motors, and additional guarding protects the main frame and roller arm cylinders. Additionally, a new hose bulkhead bracket reduces hose wear and interference on tracked carriers. Extra protective elements have been added to the rear knife hose routing and tilt cylinder base-end bearing for increased part durability.

Lower Operating Costs

With more efficient hydraulic operation, the new H225E valve design allows for higher working pressure to reduce oil flow needs and provide more torque with reduced fuel consumption. This also decreases the need for hydraulic oil cooling. Additionally, an improved hose layout promotes uptime by minimizing potential hose failures.

Easier serviceability access to the roller arm cylinder, new valve bank and hose layout, also contribute to enhanced uptime and lower daily operating costs.

The Waratah H225E head currently is available to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, Brazil and Latin America. For more information, visit Waratah.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

