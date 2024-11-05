Waratah Forestry Equipment launches new HX line with 624HX, 626HX, and LPX heads for extreme logging. Features include improved durability, log handling, delimbing, sawing capacities, and better control valves. LPX head offers balanced productivity in tight spaces. Available globally.

Photo courtesy of Waratah The Waratah 624HX harvester head delivers impressive log picking, feeding and handling.

Waratah Forestry Equipment has launched an all-new HX line with its 624HX and 626HX harvester heads and purpose-built LPX loader-processor head. Building on generations of Waratah HTH attachments, the new extra-large harvester and loader-processor heads have been redesigned for extreme applications.

"All part of our new HX [harvester extreme] line, the 624HX, 626HX and new loader-processor LPX are more durable and higher performing than previous models," said Brent Fisher, product marketing manager of Waratah.

"We understand the challenges loggers face to produce more wood each day, and we listen and evolve our products to meet their needs. These heads are designed to deliver tremendous performance so our customers can confidently take on extreme applications and experience measurable results."

Impressive Performance

Weighing in at 8,796 lb., the redesigned 624HX harvester head delivers impressive log picking, feeding and handling with unmatched uptime, according to the manufacturer. This efficient 600-Series head provides the durability, reliability and speed loggers need to maximize every minute of work.

The new 626HX harvester head redefines Waratah's legendary Bigwood head with even more performance. Weighing in at 10,141 lb., this 600-Series head takes feeding and delimbing to the next level. Its large 37.4 in. sawing capacity helps boost productivity day in and day out.

Photo courtesy of Waratah

In addition, the 624HX and the 626HX boast a slew of beneficial HX-line features. The main frame and tilt frame provide improved durability and are optimized for weight and strength. The heads feature stronger clamping force to provide better log grip at the deck and holding power.

With HD-swept profile delimb arms, the 624HX and 626HX feature improved log picking due to larger delimb openings. Feeding is improved by new diameter sensor technology, while arm design helps log transport. Larger saw capacities, improved saw control plus larger saw motors contribute more efficiency and power to the cut.

A new main control valve provides better flow, cooler operation and higher working pressures. It also allows an improved layout and better feed-motor synchronization. The valve cover is stronger and sleeker with tough hinges and a quick latching system.

Features like the new auto-tension top saw, an improved measuring arm design, a hinged and removeable oil tank and feed arm hose bulkheads contribute to accessible and simplified servicing. Easy-access grease points and grease banks enable the greasing of the entire head in less than 15 minutes.

Loggers can tailor the heads to their operation with options like higher-torque feed motors, a variety of feed wheels, dual rotate motors, LED and SED color-marking systems and more.

Purpose-Built, Balanced Productivity With LPX

The all-new LPX is a purpose-built loader-processor head that includes many of the new HX line features. With a weight of 8,973 lb., this durable head is built to work in tight spaces, with balanced grapple and processing capabilities to improve daily productivity.

Photo courtesy of Waratah

The LPX makes no compromises on log processing quality. Its wide grapple opening and two delimb/grapple arms provide optimum delimbing, deck processing and log handling to keep timber moving.

The new auto-tension top saw on the LPX has even more capacity, allowing for sawing large-diameter or multiple logs, and greater rotate torque and power improve log placement capability. Additionally, the high, wide saw box improves log picking over the side of a landing. The LPX's sleek, short-tilt frame tilts for feeding and decking logs on slopes and reduces swinging for smoother operation in and out of the log deck. It also provides better servicing and valve accessibility than previous LP models. The LPX, 624HX and 626HX heads all utilize the TimberRite H-16 control system for optimum head performance, productivity and measuring accuracy.

All Waratah heads come with easily accessible support for dealers and products, and genuine Waratah parts with an industry-leading warranty.

These heads are now available to customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, Brazil and Latin America.

For more information, visit Waratah.com.

