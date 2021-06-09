Equipmentdown-arrow
Waratah Forestry Equipment's H423 Masters Fast, Precise Felling, Crosscutting

Wed June 09, 2021 - National Edition
Waratah


With multi-tree-handling qualities, a compact frame design and excellent power-to-weight ratio, the H423 masters fast and precise felling and crosscutting, according to the manufacturer.

The new H423 from Waratah Forestry Equipment is designed to carry out a wide range of harvesting jobs from early to late thinnings, and even light regeneration harvesting.

"The Waratah H423 provides fantastic performance in thinnings," said Brent Fisher, product marketing manager of Waratah. "Its short frame, fast feeding and optimal capacity position this model to make quick work of any thinning job that comes its way."

Superior Productivity

The H423 is well-suited for delimbing stems of all diameters. Its outstanding multi-tree harvesting qualities and an excellent power-to-weight ratio take productivity to the next level.

Ideal for thinnings and other fellings where the tree diameter at breast height is 6 to 13 in., the 2,105 lb. H423 features strong, fast feeding in a nimble design.

Additionally, the H423 boasts a 16.5 in. tip-to-tip delimbing diameter providing ample range for superior delimbing — and when combined with its 22.8 in. cutting capacity and optional multi-tree-handling equipment it is unmatched for productivity in varied diameter stands, according to the manufacturer.

Enhanced Reliability, Serviceability

Beyond its productivity features, the H423 also hosts a variety of features that make it both reliable and easier to service — extending productive time.

This new model features next generation hose routing from the boom to harvester head and well protected hoses to the feed motors making interference from understory or limbs a thing of the past, the manufacturer said. Likewise, serviceability to the main valve is easier and possible due to a new hinged valve cover and improved access to greasing points.

The Waratah H423 is currently available to customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

For more information, visit Waratah.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




