The HTH618C Series-III features twin lower delimb arms and a high-performance valve to ensure superior delimbing with agile and responsive log control — tackling a wide range of harvesting jobs.

Waratah Forestry Equipment debuted the HTH618C Series-III — a new generation of its HTH618C harvester head built for increased productivity, reliability, uptime and more.

With a variety of new features paired with a compact and durable design, this agile thinning head is well-suited for mixed diameters, according to the manufacturer.

"The HTH618C Series-III is highlighted by a new valve that delivers more responsiveness and operating efficiency. This Series-III model delivers what our customers expect and need from Waratah," said Brent Fisher, product marketing manager of Waratah. "Additionally, with new twin diameter measuring and improved hose routing, servicing and guarding, we're looking forward to delivering another head that is truly Built To Work."

Increased Productivity

The HTH618C Series-III features twin lower delimb arms and a high-performance valve to ensure superior delimbing with agile and responsive log control — tackling a wide range of harvesting jobs. The maximum delimb opening of 26 in. can handle larger stems. Improved cutting performance and tilt control also contribute to increased productivity.

Low-powered base carriers will have improved processing output and productivity with improved feeding performance and feed motor options.

Simple Servicing

With a new valve that simplifies serviceability, the HTH618C Series-III features improved hose routing, enhanced valve cover assembly and easier access to make quick work of servicing. Likewise, hose protection helps keep the head running and increases durability.

Easier access to the rear of the valve near the head module as well as inlet hoses also helps increase uptime while a larger oiler filler improves ease of filling bar and chain oil. Benefitting from direct customer input, the HTH618C Series-III has improved access and serviceability to help lower daily operating costs.

The Waratah HTH618C Series-III currently is available to customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, Brazil and Latin America.

For more information, visit Waratah.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories