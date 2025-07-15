Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Wastebox Builds On Trust With McCann Industries, Case Construction Equipment

    Wastebox Inc. strengthened its partnership with McCann Industries by purchasing Case Construction Equipment. Owner Kevin Loeffler praised McCann's support and service, leading to increased business collaboration and trust. The shared values between the two family-owned businesses fostered a strong and beneficial relationship.

    Tue July 15, 2025 - Midwest Edition #15
    McCann Industries


    Kevin Loffler, owner of Wastebox, and Frank Cuevas, service technician of McCann Industries, collaborated on Loeffler purchasing his first machine from McCann.
    McCann Industries photo
    Kevin Loffler, owner of Wastebox, and Frank Cuevas, service technician of McCann Industries, collaborated on Loeffler purchasing his first machine from McCann.
    The Wastebox team   (McCann Industries photo)

    When Kevin Loeffler, owner of Wastebox Inc. in Lemont, Ill., needed to expand his equipment fleet, he turned to the people he trusted.

    Wastebox, which serves the Chicagoland area with roll-off dumpster rentals for residential, commercial and construction needs, has had an open account with McCann Industries since 2017. For years, the relationship focused on parts and service. But in 2024, Kevin made his first equipment purchase from McCann — a Case 621G wheel loader.

    According to Pete Swanson, sales representative of McCann and who's known Loeffler for more than two decades, that first machine sale was the result of long-standing trust and persistence.

    "Kevin knew us for parts and service but had never bought a piece of equipment from us," Swanson said. "I knew that once he gave us the chance, we could deliver."

    The 621G did just that. Loeffler was impressed not only with the machine's performance but with the support he received from McCann's team. In February 2025, he came back for a second unit — a Case CX245D SR excavator.

    Since then, Loeffler has expanded the amount of service work he does with McCann, and he's been vocal about the level of support he's received. He's especially appreciative of Frank Cuevas, McCann's field service technician, describing him as "respectful, reliable and a great representative of the company's values."

    Loeffler also praised the broader McCann team — Melanie Evans, Nick Wilson, Ben Rivas and George Willer — for consistently supporting his business with urgency and professionalism.

    To show appreciation, Swanson and Rivas hosted a cookout for the Wastebox team in the summer of 2025. After lunch, the McCann crew toured the Wastebox facility to get a closer look at how Kevin and his team operate.

    For Loeffler, the decision to buy from McCann went beyond machines and price tags. As a fellow family-owned business, he appreciated McCann's commitment to living its core values and delivering long-term support — not just a one-time transaction.

    That shared philosophy is what has transformed McCann from a supplier into a trusted partner for Wastebox.

    "This is exactly the kind of partnership we strive for," said Pete Altenberger, vice president of sales and marketing of McCann Industries. "We're not just selling equipment — we're helping customers like Kevin grow their businesses with confidence, knowing they have a team behind them."

    "Kevin's been great to work with," Swanson said. "And we're proud to be a small part of the great work his team is doing across Chicagoland."




    Read more about...

    Case Construction Equipment Chicago Illinois McCann Industries







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147