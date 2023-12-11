The BOMAG range of cold planers includes models with milling withs from 20 to 87 in., while versatile recyclers/stabilizers deliver fast and efficient full-depth reclamation of roads and soil stabilization for a variety of projects.

BOMAG Americas announced Waukesha Pearce Industries LLC (WPI) as the new dealer in Louisiana for the manufacturer's full line of compaction, paving, milling and recycling/stabilizing equipment.

For decades, WPI has successfully represented the BOMAG soil equipment line in parts of Texas. The new agreement expands WPI's territory and product line coverage for BOMAG, allowing the dealer to provide contractors in the earthmoving, paving and waste industries with equipment sales, rental, service and support from its six branches in Louisiana.

"Our relationship with WPI in Texas spans more than 35 years, and their philosophy of putting the customer first aligns with ours. We are excited to expand the partnership to include our asphalt, waste and light compaction equipment in addition to the soil line in Louisiana," said Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing of BOMAG Americas.

"The talented team they have in place and their previous success with BOMAG soil equipment made appointing WPI an easy decision, and we look forward to working with WPI to better serve customers throughout this new territory."

For nearly a century, WPI has been a trusted provider of heavy equipment options, services and unmatched support for the construction, mining, infrastructure, forestry and energy industries. The fourth-generation family business strives to lead the industry in customer satisfaction and supports every function within these channels with rental and sales of new and used units, service, parts and technical support, the company said.

Commenting on the new distribution agreement, WPI's Senior VP of Operations and COO, Bruce Truesdale, mentioned: "The complete BOMAG product line allows WPI to fulfil and service the needs of our current and future customer base, and it makes perfect business sense for both companies to expand our partnership to better support dirt and asphalt contractors throughout this territory. BOMAG's unrivaled knowledge in compaction, milling and paving combined with the experienced WPI team will enable us to build deeper partnerships with our existing customers and help forge new business relationships."

The BOMAG range of cold planers includes models with milling withs from 20 to 87 in., while versatile recyclers/stabilizers deliver fast and efficient full-depth reclamation of roads and soil stabilization for a variety of projects. The broad BOMAG paver line spans from the compact BF 200 C-2 for paths and small construction sites to the legendary 10-ft. highway-class CR 1030 Series pavers.

More than 40 models of heavy tandem and pneumatic tire rollers deliver compaction widths from 36 to 84 in. and integrate exclusive BOMAP, ECONOMIZER and ASPHALT MANAGER technologies.

More than 30 single drum and high-speed soil compactor models include smooth and padfoot drum designs offering compaction widths of 47 to 84 in. The extensive BOMAG range of light equipment features vibratory tampers, single and reversible plate compactors, multipurpose compactors, and small single and double drum rollers.

BOMAG's purpose-built landfill compactor line ranges in size from 57,000 lb. to more than 124,000 lb. with an exclusive wheel design that delivers enhanced compaction results.

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en and www.wpi.com.

