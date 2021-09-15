Wausau Auctioneers held its annual fall equipment auction in Merrill, Wis., on Sept. 10, and featured construction and agriculture machines, as well as trucks, supplies and more.

Items up for bid included dozers, excavators, loaders, lifts and skid steers, forestry equipment and more from manufacturers including Caterpillar, New Holland, John Deere, Case, Terex and others.

Wausau Auctioneers was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski and has conducted more than 2,000 auctions. The company primarily conducts sales in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com.

