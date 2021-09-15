Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Wausau Auctioneers Hosts Annual Fall Auction in Wisconsin

Wed September 15, 2021 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG


Wausau Auctioneers held its annual fall equipment auction in Merrill, Wis., on Sept. 10, and featured construction and agriculture machines, as well as trucks, supplies and more.

Items up for bid included dozers, excavators, loaders, lifts and skid steers, forestry equipment and more from manufacturers including Caterpillar, New Holland, John Deere, Case, Terex and others.

Wausau Auctioneers was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski and has conducted more than 2,000 auctions. The company primarily conducts sales in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Sly Krautkramer (L), COO, and Tom Nitscke, GM, both of Swiderski Equipment Inc. of Waupaca, Wis., were interested in this New Holland LB110.
Looking over a John Deere 450J dozer (L-R) are Daniel and Jeremy Byler and Shawn Stutzman.
The father-and-son-team of Tim (L) and Lyle Brewer have a look at this Terex TC125 excavator.
Checking out this Cat 318 wheeled excavator is Chuck Foldy.
Brothers Ambrose (L) and Joe Lisowe plan to place a bid on this John Deere 590D excavator.
Ringman Bryan Mergen of Wausau Auctioneers scans the crowd for more bids on the trucks.
Carl Theorin, co-founder of Wausau Auctioneers, gets the bidding started for the aerial lifts.
Perry Wilkinson (L) of Wilkinson Auctioneers and John Theorin of Wausau Auctioneers meet up at the auction.
There were plenty of wheel loaders for bidders to choose from at Wausau Auctioneers’ annual fall auction.




Today's top stories

2021-2022 Construction Economic Forecast

Ruhlin/Shelly and Sands JV Begins Largest Project in ODOT District 4's History

Construction Team Transforms Congested Freeway in Northern Virginia

Komatsu WE-Series Wheel Loader With Generation 3 Hybrid Tech Offers Strength, Versatility

HCSS to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo

Six State DOTs Win Regional Transportation Project Awards

Connecticut Gov. Lamont Tours Merritt 7 Train Station Being Built in Norwalk

VIDEO: Maintaining Your Snowplow for Better Performance



 

Read more about...

Auctions Wisconsin






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo