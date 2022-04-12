Wausau Auctioneers held its annual spring equipment auction April 1 at its facility located at 4510 County Road L in Merrill, Wis. Bidders were invited to join in person or online via Proxibid and Equipment Facts.

Items up for bid included skid steers, construction equipment, forestry equipment, trucks, trailers, farm and compact tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage and planting equipment, lawn and garden equipment and more.

Wausau Auctioneers was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski and has conducted more than 2,000 auctions. The company primarily conducts sales in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

