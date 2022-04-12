List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Wausau Auctioneers Hosts Spring Equipment Auction in Wisconsin

Tue April 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
CEG


Wausau Auctioneers held its annual spring equipment auction April 1 at its facility located at 4510 County Road L in Merrill, Wis. Bidders were invited to join in person or online via Proxibid and Equipment Facts.

Items up for bid included skid steers, construction equipment, forestry equipment, trucks, trailers, farm and compact tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage and planting equipment, lawn and garden equipment and more.

Wausau Auctioneers was founded in 1979 by Carl Theorin and Bob Lazewski and has conducted more than 2,000 auctions. The company primarily conducts sales in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

For more information, visit wausauauctioneers.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Looking over this New Holland W190B wheel loader were Brad Carey (L) and Jim Barry of Swiderski Equipment Inc.
Chris Drober (L) and Dennis Peil of Peil Construction looked over this Kubota KX080-4 compact excavator.
Josh Anderson of Quality Tree and Snow thought this Bobcat S175 skid steer would be a good addition to his fleet.
Justin Vruink (L) and Michael Vruink of TJ’s Auto thought this New Holland L225 skid steer was a great find.
Bruce Lotzer of Schug Excavating and Trucking hoped to place the winning bid on this Case DV210 roller.
Keeping an eye out for bids at the annual spring sale (L-R) are Jeremy Lane; John Theorin, co-owner of Wausau Auctioneers; and Chad Glaze.
Carl Theorin, co-owner of Wausau Auctioneers, scans the crowd for more bids on the dozers at the annual spring sale.
Comparing some notes on what the iron was going for at the spring sale are Les Hull (L), owner of Hulls 151 Implement, and Brian Durfee, corporate used equipment manager of McCoy Construction & Forestry.
Wausau Auctioneers held its annual spring equipment auction April 1 at its facility located at 4510 County Road L in Merrill, Wis.




