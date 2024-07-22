Photo courtesy of Wayne Brothers Isaiah Wayne

Wayne Brothers Inc., a design-build specialty contractor, announced that Isaiah Wayne has become its new president. He has succeeded his father, Keith Wayne, who was the president and CEO of Wayne Brothers and will continue to serve as CEO.

As president, Isaiah is responsible for the strategic direction, operations and financial performance of the contracting entities which accounts for as much as 90 percent of revenue. He also will continue to foster a culture of safety, quality and customer satisfaction that has earned Wayne Brothers a reputation as a trusted partner for complex and challenging projects.

"Isaiah is a leader who has demonstrated his commitment and expertise in every position he has held at Wayne Brothers. I am confident that he will lead Wayne Brothers to new heights of success and performance as our new President," said Keith Wayne.

Isaiah Wayne has been with Wayne Brothers for more than two decades, starting as a teenager helping to repair and maintain equipment. He then moved to the field, where he gained valuable experience in various roles, such as foreman, supervisor, project manager and project executive. He earned his Construction Management degree from Central Piedmont Community College and became a company stockholder in 2015. He has been serving as the chief operating officer since 2019 and is on the board of directors for Wayne Brothers Holdings.

