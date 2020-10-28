--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

WCD Committee OKs Resolution for Convention Center Expansion Financing

Wed October 28, 2020 - Midwest Edition #22
Wisconsin Center District Governance Committee

The Wisconsin Center District (WCD) Governance Committee has unanimously approved a resolution to finance the $420 million convention center expansion project.
The Wisconsin Center District (WCD) Governance Committee has unanimously approved a resolution to finance the $420 million convention center expansion project.



The Wisconsin Center District (WCD) Governance Committee has unanimously approved a resolution to finance the $420 million convention center expansion project. This is the final approval needed in order to begin the planning phase of the project, which will be led by CAA ICON as the owner's representative, the architecture firms tvsdesign and EUA and the construction team of Gilbane and C.D. Smith. An anticipated ground-breaking date will be in late 2021, and the new building is expected to open in early 2024.

This project will support at least 2,000 full-time equivalent jobs and $100 million in on- and off-site construction wages during construction. Additionally, the plan includes an already-approved 31 percent minority-owned-business clause (25 percent minority; 5 percent women-owned; 1 percent disabled veteran-owned), and 40 percent of on-site construction jobs will be dedicated to the Residents Preference Program for city and county resident-held positions.

Once completed, the new convention center is projected to attract an additional 100,000 out-of-state visitors annually, stimulate at least $6.5 billion in total spending in the state over a 30-year period and generate at least $150 million in incremental state income.

By doubling the square footage of the convention center, the WCD will be able to host multiple, overlapping and simultaneous events. The facility will emphasize flexible space arrangements, which will meet the needs of meeting and event planners locally, nationally and globally. Increased meeting and convention business will result in greater demand for downtown hotel room night usage, which will increase tax revenue and cause compression, driving visitors to neighboring communities. These visitors will patronize Milwaukee's restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, boosting support industries.

For more information, visit BuildingMore.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

development Gilbane Building Company Wisconsin