List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

W.D. 'Dee' Hilton Jr. Receives TxDOT's 2023 Road Hand Award

Tue February 21, 2023 - West Edition #5
TxDOT


W. D. “Dee” Hilton Jr. (TxDOT photo)
W. D. “Dee” Hilton Jr. (TxDOT photo)

W. D. "Dee" Hilton Jr. received the Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Road Hand Award recently at the annual Texas Transportation Forum.

Considered one of TxDOT's highest honors, the Road Hand award was created in 1973 and is given to those who support and have led major transportation projects and programs that have benefitted their communities.

"Fifty years ago, former State Highway Engineer Luther DeBerry created the Road Hand Award to serve as the highest tribute to public-spirited individuals who give freely of their time to champion transportation projects throughout the state," said Noel Paramanantham, District Engineer for TxDOT's nine-county Paris District in Northeast Texas. "He recognized that TxDOT owes a great deal to its many friends and supporters for their efforts to make our highway program the best in the world.

"Without their support and hard work, TxDOT could not accomplish all that it does," he added. "Since its inception in 1973, only 270 Texans have received the Road Hand Award. This year, TxDOT added W.D. Hilton to this prestigious club.

"TxDOT's Paris District is very thankful to Mr. Hilton for his efforts to partner with all stakeholders in transportation. In the modern era of transportation, it is imperative that the right projects are delivered at the right time. This is accomplished with not only TxDOT taking the lead, but our transportation partners at the local level and our Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) partners.

"Mr. Hilton's strong work ethic and desire for a safer, efficient transportation system while being a champion to build consensus among all stake holders, has resulted in overall funding of more than $352.7 million in projects being developed statewide for future funding," Paramanantham added.




Today's top stories

Yoder & Frey Holds Its 2023 Florida Auctions

Mecalac Adds Three Dealers, Expands Coverage in United States

Contracting Crews Will Be Busy With Phases of $500M Project

Gold Rush's Fred Lewis to Join Thompson Pump at ConExpo-Con/AGG

Yanmar President Expresses Optimism for Future

Facelift to Tennessee's The Factory at Franklin to Include Multi-Use Space

Ryan Completes Her Six-Year Term as TTC Commissioner

Dallas, Fort Worth OSHA Offices, BBB to Educate Builders



 

Read more about...

Awards TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA