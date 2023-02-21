W. D. “Dee” Hilton Jr. (TxDOT photo)

W. D. "Dee" Hilton Jr. received the Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Road Hand Award recently at the annual Texas Transportation Forum.

Considered one of TxDOT's highest honors, the Road Hand award was created in 1973 and is given to those who support and have led major transportation projects and programs that have benefitted their communities.

"Fifty years ago, former State Highway Engineer Luther DeBerry created the Road Hand Award to serve as the highest tribute to public-spirited individuals who give freely of their time to champion transportation projects throughout the state," said Noel Paramanantham, District Engineer for TxDOT's nine-county Paris District in Northeast Texas. "He recognized that TxDOT owes a great deal to its many friends and supporters for their efforts to make our highway program the best in the world.

"Without their support and hard work, TxDOT could not accomplish all that it does," he added. "Since its inception in 1973, only 270 Texans have received the Road Hand Award. This year, TxDOT added W.D. Hilton to this prestigious club.

"TxDOT's Paris District is very thankful to Mr. Hilton for his efforts to partner with all stakeholders in transportation. In the modern era of transportation, it is imperative that the right projects are delivered at the right time. This is accomplished with not only TxDOT taking the lead, but our transportation partners at the local level and our Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) partners.

"Mr. Hilton's strong work ethic and desire for a safer, efficient transportation system while being a champion to build consensus among all stake holders, has resulted in overall funding of more than $352.7 million in projects being developed statewide for future funding," Paramanantham added.

