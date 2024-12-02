Webber LLC is ahead of schedule in the $245.2 million project to widen Interstate 10 in Texas. The initiative aims to improve safety, reduce congestion, and enhance mobility for motorists along the corridor, with TxDOT overseeing the progress. The project involves converting frontage roads to one-way, resurfacing, and rehabilitating existing structures to meet federal standards.

Photo courtesy of the the Texas Department of Transportation Crews build a ramp alongside Interstate 10 in Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is investing $245.2 million in a project east of the township of Seguin to widen Interstate 10 from four to six lanes and improve safety.

Webber LLC is the general contractor for the initiative that started in early January 2024 and should be completed by the fall of 2029.

TxDOT has received funding from both state allocations and federal grants for the project.

The work takes place over 8 mi. between State Highway 123 and State Highway 130. Webber crews are engaged in resurfacing operations, improvements to entrance/exit ramps, the rehabilitation of existing structures and one-way frontage conversion. The section of I-10 was built in the 1960s, with various improvements over the years.

Photo courtesy of the the Texas Department of Transportation

"The highway expansion project aims to enhance mobility by adding driving lanes, alleviating congestion and shortening travel times for the public," said Tanya Brown, a TxDOT public relations officer. "TxDOT is dedicated to improving both mobility and safety for motorists on the I-10 corridor. This widening project will increase capacity to accommodate growing traffic demands and allow us to upgrade the corridor to meet current federal and TxDOT safety and design standards. It also addresses deteriorating pavement conditions caused by heavy traffic, large truck volumes and poor soil in the area."

Safety improvements include converting the frontage roads from two-way to one-way; realigning exit and entrance ramps; building new bridges, overpasses and connectors; and adding turnarounds at cross-street intersections.

The work will transform the corridor.

The access road along I-10 East, between State Highway 46 and Farm to Market Road 78, will be permanently closed in the westbound direction, and the I-10 East entrance ramp from the same westbound access road will be eliminated; the southbound lane of FM 78, under the I-10 overpass, will be closed while the northbound lane will remain open; and the I-10 eastbound access road, east of Huber Road, will be reduced to one lane for 0.3 miles.

The project was designed by TxDOT consultants.

"There are currently no challenges," Brown said. "Most concerns are addressed during the initial planning stages or the design phase. The life expectancy of a highway in Texas can vary widely based on factors such as traffic volume, maintenance practices, materials used and environmental conditions.

"Highways designed to accommodate heavy truck traffic are typically constructed using robust materials to ensure durability and longevity.," she added. "The materials used on this project are asphalt, reinforced concrete with a crushed stone and aggregate base. These materials work together to create a durable highway surface that can withstand the stresses of heavy truck traffic. The main lanes of I-10 will be continuously reinforced concrete pavement, while the frontage roads will be constructed with asphalt pavement."

The construction plan calls for multiple closures, and TxDOT has established detours to help the traveling public navigate through or around the work zone.

Traffic is being impacted, but TxDOT said it is trying to minimize it.

Webber's crews are pushing hard to meet the busy schedule.

"Roadway construction presents various challenges, including environmental factors, logistics, material constraints and the need to keep the area accessible for travelers," Brown said. "As for the project's progress, it is going smoothly and is currently ahead of schedule.

"Much of the current work is taking place in the center median, but as the project advances, it may increasingly impact traffic. In larger corridors and metro areas TxDOT typically schedules most of the work during nighttime hours to minimize congestion during peak periods."

There are no soil, water or utility issues.

"Fortunately, most of these issues are identified and addressed before the project starts," Brown said, "so they rarely occur during construction. TxDOT and the contractor commit to partnering throughout the construction process. The project manager, inspector and area engineer stay in close communication to ensure a great product is produced."

TxDOT said the project is proceeding smoothly.

Photo courtesy of the the Texas Department of Transportation

"It is currently ahead of schedule," Brown said. "Improvements are being made to the existing underground infrastructure such as drainage cross culverts and storm sewers in various locations. The work on the existing shoulders consists of new asphalt pavement to ensure the shoulders can be utilized as traffic is switched from phase to phase."

Many of the frontage roads have already been converted to one-way operations.

"For those that remain two-way," Brown said, "by the end of the project they will be converted to one-way as well. The one-way conversion will be done with later phases of the project. Proper notice will be given to the traveling public before they are converted to one-way operation."

Equipment operators are using a variety of standard pieces of iron, including motor graders, front-end loaders, haul trucks, excavators, cranes and paving equipment.

The number of Webber and subcontractor personnel (local and regional) varies based on construction operations and work items.

The recycling of demolished and excavated materials is strongly encouraged.

"The contractor can use the milled pavement structure as salvaged base materials in the areas of the project that need fill materials," Brown said. "Also, all demolished concrete can be crushed and reused as salvaged materials if it meets current specifications. The recycled materials may not be used on this project."

Webber buys and rents equipment from local and regional dealerships, Brown said. CEG

