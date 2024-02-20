Photo courtesy of Weiler The self-propelled broom will be Weiler branded and sold and serviced exclusively through the Caterpillar dealer network.

Weiler Inc. has entered into an agreement with Smith Challenger Manufacturing and Services Inc. to become the exclusive manufacturer and seller of the SCM 400 Super Broom, self-propelled sweeper.

Keith Smith, owner of Smith Challenger and his team have more than 60 years combined experience in the industrial and sweeping machine industry. The SCM 400 is designed to be the most innovative self-propelled sweeper on the market with features designed based on years of industry experience, the company said.

"My goal, along with the Smith Challenger Team, was to design and build the best possible user-friendly and durable Front Mount Sweeping Machine. The SCM 400 Super Broom has become just that," said Smith, head of equipment development.

"The time has come to provide the means to make the SCM 400 more available. I am very confident that Weiler will provide the manufacturing, engineering and marketing that is necessary. Thank you to Weiler and customers for their interest and support."

Weiler, based in Knoxville, Iowa, engineers and manufactures industry leading equipment for the asphalt paving and quarry industries. The self-propelled broom will be Weiler branded and sold and serviced exclusively through the Caterpillar dealer network. Weiler plans to begin production of the self-propelled sweeper in late 2024.

"Our dealers have long been asking for Weiler to manufacture a self-propelled sweeper. Smith Challenger has a reputation for building an innovative and heavy-duty sweeper", said Pat Weiler, president and CEO. "We are excited to build upon that platform and provide our dealers and customers with a high-performance and durable product to meet their sweeping needs."

