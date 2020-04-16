--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Weir ESCO Launches Global Asset Tracking System

Thu April 16, 2020 - National Edition
ESCO Track Pro, the rugged asset tracking system for mining and infrastructure applications, now features global location monitoring via satellite and cellular networks.

ESCO, a provider of ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure, has released a major upgrade of its Track Pro asset tracking system to add global coverage and meet the needs of a larger user base.

ESCO Track Pro, the rugged asset tracking system for mining and infrastructure applications, now features global location monitoring via satellite and cellular networks. ESCO also has engineered a new steel housing to help protect the tracking devices in harsh industrial and commercial applications.

"We saw an exciting opportunity for Track Pro to provide a wider range of businesses with a global asset tracking solution that is built to withstand challenging applications and extreme operating conditions, like weather, high impact or high vibration applications," explained Director of Smart Products Arun Kesavan.

As an expansion of the smart products portfolio from ESCO, Track Pro was originally developed as a tracking system for equipment dealers and rental companies, to help manage the fleets of ESCO mining and construction buckets and attachments stored in their stockyard.

The upgraded ESCO Track Pro system retains all of the original functionality, while expanding its capabilities to better serve a broader user base and locate a wider variety of assets – regardless of whether they are located in the stockyard or spread out across multiple work sites or countries.

"With our expanded range of heavy-duty tracking devices, more businesses can utilize ESCO Track Pro to monitor the location of their assets, inventory, or equipment almost anywhere in the world," said Kesavan.

Consisting of a desktop portal, Android and iOS mobile apps, and rugged tracking devices that are affixed to the users' assets, Track Pro saves time and reduces paperwork by providing a centralized digital database of all their assets for instantly locating and utilizing equipment. Included is the feature to record asset conditions with uploaded photos during check out and check in of equipment and the ability to store maintenance and other related documents. With the cellular or satellite coverage devices, Track Pro includes the ability to create custom geofences to help protect against equipment theft or misuse.

When installed on an ESCO bucket or attachment, users can utilize additional features to identify spare part numbers and even generate a shopping list that can be emailed directly to a local ESCO dealer.

For more information, visit www.esco-trackpro.weir.



