Joe Welch wins Felling Trailers' auction benefiting Backing the Blue Line with a bid of $6,650. The custom-made utility trailer will be used for business and pleasure, supporting law enforcement. 100% of the bid goes to the non-profit, providing resources for officers and their families in Minnesota.

Photo courtesy of Felling Trailers (L-R) are Joe Welch, auction winner; Brenda Jennissen, Felling Trailers' CEO and co-owner; and Bonnie Radjenovich, Felling Trailers' VP of HR and co-owner.

Felling Trailers Inc. conducted its 12th annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization: Backing the Blue Line.

A winning bid of $6,650.00 won the auction that ended the evening of Sept. 11th. The bid winner is a follower and dedicated supporter of the annual Trailer for a Cause auctions, Joe Welch of Caledonia, Minn.

Welch, a construction and farm equipment dealer, has followed Felling Trailers' Trailer for a Cause auctions for several years and was the bid winner in the 2022 auction that benefitted Eagle's Healing Nest.

"I have followed the Trailer for a Cause auctions for about five years. The organizations the auctions benefit are very good ones. The Felling employees have chosen very good causes to support," said Welch. "Being able to help with this support is very rewarding for me. We need these guys [law enforcement] out there; anyone that has to go to work with a bulletproof vest needs our support and respect."

A few weeks after the auction closed, arrangements were made for Welch to come and pick up his new trailer. It will be used a bit for business and pleasure.

"I am very appreciative of the work law enforcement does for us, the sacrifices they make, and the fact that they never know what the next call will bring," said Welch.

The 2024 Trailer for a Cause FT-3 utility trailer was painted a custom grey with a blue line and the Backing the Blue Line emblem. Suppliers of Felling Trailers had joined in to support Backing the Blue Line by sponsoring the construction of the trailer, from lighting to tires to decking.

The 2024 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood (Blackwood), Demco, and Pacific Rim. Felling Trailers wants to help generate awareness about the valuable work that Backing the Blue Line does for officers and their families through their various programs and support services. The online auction ran for nine days, from Monday, Sept. 2nd at noon CST through Wednesday, Sept. 11th at noon CST, ending with Welch's winning bid.

One hundred percent of the $6,650 benefited Backing the Blue Line.

Two weeks after Welch had picked up the 2024 Trailer for a Cause, Backing the Blue Lines' Gretchen Gifford, VP/executive board of directors, accompanied by her husband, Officer Gifford, and son, made the trip to Sauk Centre to accept the donation check. The Giffords met with Felling Trailers' Owners Brenda Jennissen and Bonnie Radjenovich to present them with the check for $6,650.

"There are a lot of great organizations out there. It is truly humbling to be the recipient of your fundraiser this year," said Gretchen Gifford. "It's been a tough couple of years for the law enforcement community; we've had five fallen officers in the last thirteen months. We [Backing the Blue Line] provided blue memorial roses that had been requested for the funeral of an officer who died in the line of duty this past weekend."

"Speaking with a Minnesota National Guardsman and State Law Enforcement officer's widow, it was evident the significant support Backing the Blue Line provided her and their son. She said BtBL has been there since day one and continues to provide emotional support, cards on holidays, and gifts for their son just to show they care," said Brenda Jennissen, Felling Trailers CEO/president.

"It's nice to be remembered. We are blessed and fortunate to be able to support them in a way that is meaningful. We are there for all the moments we can be, providing injury baskets when officers are hurt in the line of duty and sending cards on holidays and important dates. We celebrate the good moments too, onesies for members with new babies and events that allow for the meeting and socializing among wives who live and understand our lives, as well as encourage continued relationships and friendships," said Gifford.

About Backing the Blue Line: Police Wives of Minnesota

Backing the Blue Line is a locally founded 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Minnesota dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers and their families. It supports the Minnesota law enforcement community by providing resources and support to law enforcement officers and their families and serving as a positive voice in the community.

Additionally, the group offers a forum for law enforcement wives or other women in a long-term committed relationship with a Minnesota law enforcement officer to find and provide hope and support for each other through friendships, networking, discussion and service as they navigate a unique lifestyle. Jennifer Whiteford, the founder of the group, recognized a need for wives to be able to share their experiences with each other.

Current committees include: Community Engagement, Fallen Officer Memorial Rose, Family Support, Marketing, Membership, Social Events, and Wellness.

For more information, visit www.backingtheblueline.org and www.felling.com.

