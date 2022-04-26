Werk-Brau Co. Inc., a manufacturer of buckets and attachments for excavators and loaders, celebrates its 75th anniversary with activities and events throughout the year for customers, dealers and employees.

Respected for its innovative specialty products for the heavy equipment industry, the company has been family owned and operated since its inception. The core vision upon which Werk-Brau was founded still drives it today: "safely provide excellence in quality, design, and delivery of products and services which exceed our customers' expectations."

The company has grown from a single blacksmith shop to numerous North American locations with 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and more than 500 employees. It maintains dealer direct partnerships with more than 1,000 North American heavy equipment dealers from its Findlay, Ohio, headquarters.

"We're humbled to see our attachments working on job sites. Whether it's a major highway project, or disasters, such as working on the 9/11 cleanup, we're proud that our people played a role in helping these projects happen" said Werk-Brau President Jon Ballinger.

"We're grateful for the many dedicated employees, dealers, distributors and of course customers who have helped us to get to where we are today."

One aspect that has changed dramatically is technology, which is helping customer to be more efficient, productive and safe on their job sites. Werk-Brau supplies hydraulic D-LOCK couplers, tilt-rotator couplers, hydraulic thumbs, and a wide range of other specialty tools and attachments to assist in these efforts, the company said.

Technology also plays a much larger role in heavy equipment manufacturing than it did seven decades ago. Werk-Brau combines modern manufacturing technology such as robotics and high-definition plasma cutting, together with old-world craftsmanship into each bucket, thumb, coupler and attachment they manufacture. Its goals today are the same as they were when Duke Werkheiser and Dutch Brautigam opened their blacksmith shop in 1947: to exceed customer expectations.

Werk-Brau manufactures a complete line of OEM and replacement attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, mini and full-size loaders, and crawler loaders. Since 1947, it has been industry leading innovators, designing and producing specialty products for the heavy equipment industry. Its products are made in the USA and sold through equipment dealers and distributors worldwide. Seventy five years after its founding, the core principles of the company remain relevant: "provide customers with the utmost service, quality and maintain the quality that bears the Werk-Brau name."

For more information, call 800/537-9561 or visit www.Werk-Brau.com.

