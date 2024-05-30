Photo courtesy of Werk-Brau Werk-Brau's FX26 Forestry Mulcher, a fixed tool mulcher for excavators from 8,000 to 16,000 lbs., requires just 15-35 gpm of hydraulic flow and includes a bite-limiting design to keep rotor RPMs up.

Werk-Brau introduced the FX26 forestry mulcher, a rugged, durable, well-balanced forestry mulcher for excavators from 8,000 to 16,000 lbs.

This stout mulcher has a direct coupled motor which provides more power with less maintenance than comparable models that use belts or pulleys. A heavy wall 14-in. rotor is fitted with 21 fixed knives to shred brush, limbs, and standing trees to 6-in. in diameter.

The bite-limiting tooth design maintains drum speed and prevents stalling and material is passed through two breaker bars to create fine mulch without sacrificing performance.

The FX26 weighs just 785 lbs. and requires just 15-35 gpm of hydraulic flow to power the gear motor but features a 26-in. working width for unmatched production. With just two grease points and no additional drive components, this simple design is easy to maintain, according to the manufacturer.

The lightweight yet durable construction, coupled with lower hydraulic flow requirements allow the FX26 to be paired with more excavator models down to 8,000 lbs. It is an ideal entry-level tool for contractors expanding into brush clearing, land management, defensible urban fire defense clearing, right of way clearing and more.

A universal bolt-on mount is included with each mulcher so installation is fast and simple (Tag or WainRoy mounts excluded but available at additional cost). Each FX26 includes 100 in. of hydraulic lines and ¾ in. flat faced couplers; case drain is not required.

Werk-Brau recently partnered with Valley Tool Manufacturing to provide Werk-Brau branded BrushHound mulchers, brush shredders and flail mowers, and RockHound landscape rakes through Werk-Brau's nationwide dealer network. Each FX26 mulcher is manufactured by Valley Tool but serviced through the Werk-Brau network, providing single-source convenience for customers.

For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com and www.ValleyToolMfg.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

