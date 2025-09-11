West Hartford, Conn. is starting a $10M town center upgrade, beginning with resurfacing LaSalle Road. The project includes sidewalk replacement, new curbing, lighting, landscape improvements, and traffic modifications. The two-part effort aims to revitalize the shopping and dining district and is expected to be completed by November 2026.

WEHA render Rendering of the proposed changes for LaSalle Road.

Motorists driving in downtown West Hartford, Conn., might face slow going on LaSalle Road for several weeks as one side of the street will be closed for resurfacing starting Sept. 15. The road improvement is part of the town's $10 million plan to overhaul West Hartford Center.

Other components of the project have included replacing old sidewalk in the area, which is ongoing, according to the Greenwich Time on Sept. 11.

The rehabilitation of LaSalle Road is the first of a two-part effort by West Hartford to revitalize its aging infrastructure in the town's main shopping and dining district.

It will do so through a comprehensive reconstruction of LaSalle Road from Farmington Avenue to Ellsworth Road and Farmington Avenue from North/South Main Street to Walden Street.

Beyond the resurfacing of LaSalle, crews also will install new granite curbing, wider concrete sidewalks, decorative street lighting, make traffic-signal modifications, landscape the area with engineered tree pits, put in raised crosswalks and include site furniture and other amenities.

The project is expected to last two construction seasons with an anticipated completion by November 2026, the town noted on its online project page.

The upgrades will be phased to minimize disruptions to the businesses and the general public. Each one will include two work areas, both of which are approximately 400 ft. in length and on different sides of the street.

Downtown construction schedules are being coordinated closely with the town and its nearby businesses, West Hartford added.

Early in 2026, the town will begin its efforts to complete the second part of the project by performing the same work along Farmington Avenue.

West Hartford's plans were designed to modernize pedestrian walkways, replace dying trees and generally make the area more people-friendly. In addition, the project includes the creation of two mobility hubs, for which the town has received state funding.

When the resurfacing begins, traffic on LaSalle Road through the downtown will only be allowed to travel southbound as crews work on the eastern side of the street. When that work is finished, and crews switch to the western side of LaSalle, the street will be open to traffic one way in the northbound direction.

The town noted that Gerber Construction Inc. of Ellington, Conn., was awarded the contract to upgrade LaSalle Road earlier this year, while M&J Engineering, located in Hamden, serves as the construction management firm.

American Rescue Plan Act funds are covering the project's costs.

Roadway Reclamation Seen as Best Method Along LaSalle Road

West Hartford officials had previously intended to replace the surface of LaSalle Road through a "simple mill and overlay" process, but later said that "unforeseen circumstances" changed the scope of construction, the Time noted.

Instead, the town has opted for a roadway reclamation.

M&J Engineering said in a news release that the process is a "more environmentally sustainable approach to construction that improves durability and long-term performance."

The company described a roadway reclamation process as using existing pavement, blending it with stabilizing additives and paving it with new asphalt.

"By reusing materials, this process produces a uniform, stabilized base layer and reduces waste while extending the life of the roadway surface," M&J Engineering said.

The firm did not immediately respond to questions from the Time about what circumstances might have forced the town to shift from its initial plans.

Businesses will remain open during the LaSalle roadway reclamation project, the Greenwich news source learned, and additional signage, traffic control and pedestrian barriers will be placed along the street during its construction.

Pedestrian crosswalks also will remain open, and the town will offer free on-street parking on LaSalle and Farmington during the work, town officials said, as a way to benefit nearby local businesses.

The resurfacing of LaSalle Road is expected to be completed by Oct. 10.

