West Side Tractor, the John Deere construction and forestry dealer in Illinois and Indiana, announced recent new hires and promotions.

Kevin Schmitt

Effective April 2022, Kevin Schmitt has been promoted to used equipment division manager at West Side Tractor.

In this new role, Schmitt is responsible for overall operations of the used equipment department. He will work with his used equipment team and customers across the nation and support the West Side sales force in territory.

He also will join the West Side Tractor management team in a leadership position.

Schmitt brings experience from several different areas of the business, including managing the rental division and in used equipment sales.

Nick Stipanovich

In July 2022, West Side Tractor announced an expansion into the rail car mover business with the addition of Shuttlewagon products to the equipment portfolio. To lead this new area of the business, Nick Stipanovich joined the West Side Tractor team.

Stipanovich's primary role is the business development manager of the Shuttlewagon line, responsible for sales, rental and coordination of the product support strategy.

Stipanovich grew up in a construction family and was involved with machinery of all types at the family excavating business. His passion for equipment led to a sales position with Illinois Truck and Equipment.

Throughout the last 12 years, Stipanovich sold and supported an assortment of heavy equipment products to a diverse customer base. Prior to that, he worked in various roles within the construction and excavation industry.

Ryan Maxwell

Ryan Maxwell joined the West Side Tractor positioning division in June 2022. As a machine control and technology sales specialist, Maxwell will work with customers across Indiana to implement technology solutions into their equipment fleet.

Prior to joining West Side Tractor, Maxwell worked at a John Deere agriculture dealership for 15 years. He started as a service technician, and then was an integrated solutions specialist for the last 8 years.

Miguel Echeverria

Miguel Echeverria joined the West Side Tractor used equipment team this past spring. He is responsible for selling used machinery to national and international customers.

Prior to joining West Side Tractor, Echeverria was in sales and leadership roles for 15 years. Most recently, he was a national distribution manager for Ecolab.

Aaron Vargas

Aaron Vargas joined the West Side Tractor team in July 2022 as a territory manager covering Cook County. In this role, Vargas will sell and rent John Deere construction equipment.

Vargas brings years of experience in construction equipment, with prior experience in sales for a Komatsu dealer and United Rentals.

Beth Bayless

In Beth Bayless' new role as training and development specialist, she is responsible for assessing, developing, and delivering training needs for West Side Tractor's workforce. This includes areas such as new hire onboarding, employee skills development and career development paths.

Bayless started her career working in human resources for Indiana Gas Company and First Data Corporation (a division of American Express) before moving into higher education. She has more than 20 years of experience teaching management and human resources management courses as well as academic advising at the college level.

