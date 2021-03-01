West Side is one of a select group of John Deere dealers with a Certified Rebuild Center-designated location within the organization.

West Side Tractor Sales, the John Deere construction and forestry equipment dealership of northern Illinois and Indiana, announced that the Lisle, Ill., headquarters is now a John Deere Certified Rebuild Center.

Opened in September 2020, the Lisle service and repair facility was designed with this new certification in mind. West Side is one of a select group of John Deere dealers with a Certified Rebuild Center-designated location within the organization.

"Our customers demand top-notch support from start to finish. We use a customized approach utilizing our team, programs and tooling to make sure we're hitting that mark for their unique operations and expectations," said Steve Deller, corporate product support manager of West Side. "Machine rebuild is another way that we can provide a tailored solution that may be the right fit option for their business. Certification in this area is rigorous and requires acommitment of time and resources from a dealership. Our customers can trust that the West Side team is prepared to provide them with a high-quality experience."

For businesses with a production class machine nearing end-of-life status, they would consider rebuild as a solution to extend the machine life at a fraction of the cost of buying new. John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers use consistent processes to inspect the condition of a machine and assess its performance. Once that machine's specific needs are understood and communicated to the customer, a customized rebuild plan is developed based on the customer's needs for that piece of equipment. The rebuild is then conducted by certified technicians. The result is a machine that meets the customer's expectations for performance, durability and cost, according to the company.

While the West Side team has completed several production class equipment rebuilds already, this is the first facility that has designated tooling and spaces for that purpose. In addition to the 16-bay shop, there is a clean room with craning capabilities specifically for rebuilds. The John Deere certified technicians at Lisle also have completed dedicated machine-specific training before they are selected to be a part of the ReLife team.

West Side has specialized programs and resources tailored to heavy equipment working in high production settings, including PM Plus — West Side's preventative maintenance plan — as well as a robust fleet monitoring service. JDLink data is monitored through the dealership's triage portal and analyzed by West Side "watchdogs" and machine performance reporting is provided. The dealership also invests in local parts inventory designed to support the high uptime that customers expect.

In the event a machine down situation occurs, West Side is prepared with loaner machines to keep their operation up and running.

"Managing a fleet of production class equipment in some of the most demanding applications out there has a whole list of challenges for our customers and requires an elevated level of expertise and support from a heavy equipment partner," said Brian Benck, vice president of sales and third-generation ownership. "We have teams of professionals with the knowledge and experience that support these types of operations every day throughout our territory. As John Deere continues to innovate with new technologies and products, we look forward to growing this area of our business in the years ahead."

For more information, visit westsidetractorsales.com.

