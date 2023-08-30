List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    West Side Tractor Sales, Ivy Tech Community College Partner

    Wed August 30, 2023 - Midwest Edition
    West Side Tractor Sales


    Approved under Ivy Tech Community College Sponsorship for a 4-year program, West Side Tractor Sales apprentices are paired with an experienced technician mentor who acts as a trusted resource for assistance and guides learning activities.
    West Side Tractor Sales, in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and grant funding through the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Building America program, has announced it is providing West Side Tractor Sales apprentices with a pathway to a technical certificate from Ivy Tech for Heavy Construction Equipment Mechanic.

    West Side Tractor Sales is an authorized, full-service John Deere construction & forestry equipment distributor with six locations throughout Indiana and five in Illinois. Its apprenticeship program provides a structured and progressive learning environment for candidates interested in pursuing a career as a heavy equipment technician.

    Approved under Ivy Tech Community College Sponsorship for a 4-year program, West Side Tractor Sales apprentices are paired with an experienced technician mentor who acts as a trusted resource for assistance and guides learning activities. The initial program will begin in Terre Haute, Ind., and later expand to West Side Tractor Sales locations in Fort Wayne, Bloomington, Lafayette, Terre Haute and Indianapolis, Ind.

    West Side Tractor Sales is the first heavy equipment dealership in the state of Indiana to create a partnership with Ivy Tech with grant approvals from the DOL.

    "Ivy Tech is committed to fostering the growth of apprenticeships across Indiana as the model provides in depth training and mastery of the careers most critical to the state's economic success. We are excited and proud to partner with West Side Tractor Sales as they use this tried and true approach for their apprentices to become heavy equipment technicians with great futures and prosperous careers," said Sue Griffith Smith, vice president — advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science, Ivy Tech Community College.

    "Creating partnerships like this one is critical for our dealership to develop the next generation of our workforce," said Jen Snow, senior vice president of operations at West Side Tractor Sales. "We are excited to offer students and current employees these learning opportunities at Ivy Tech."

    The Apprenticeship Building America grant program is designed to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeship by increasing the number of programs and apprentices, diversifying the industries that use Registered Apprenticeship and improving the access to and performance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs for underrepresented and underserved communities.

    Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

    Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, long- and short-term certificate programs, industry certifications and training that aligns with the needs of the community. The college provides a seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor's degree.

    For more information, visit www.westsidetractorsales.com




