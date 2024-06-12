Photo courtesy of Western Global Western Global’s new MultiCube is a transportable 630-gal. multi-tank diesel fuel trailer that does not require hazardous material placarding, or, in most cases, a CDL.

Western Global, a provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants and other fluids, introduces its first non-hazmat, multi-tank diesel fuel trailer solution: MultiCube.

This transportable 630-gal. multi-tank diesel fuel trailer — available only in the U.S. market — is ideal for fuel distributors, rental companies, general contractors and others looking for a simple option that allows them to haul diesel fuel without needing hazmat drivers.

Designed to safely transport diesel fuel when and where it's needed, the rugged MultiCube features six independently isolated 105-gal. fuel tanks housed within an outer tank, providing built-in, double-walled containment.

"The MultiCube is a game-changer for hauling diesel fuel," said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global. "It is one of the most durable and affordable solutions on the market, and it can be towed without hazmat placarding — a huge benefit in today's labor market."

The MultiCube has preconfigured, pre-installed accessory package options that include fuel pump packages, hose reels, a DEF kit and custody transfer meter. These packages are designed to suit all of a customer's fueling needs — from fleet fueling to last-mile delivery.

In addition to easily transporting diesel fuel without hazmat placarding, MultiCube customers can:

Meet environmental regulations: Western Global's trademark double-walled tank design prevents leaks and eliminates the need for secondary containment.

Keep fuel secure: The lockable rear cabinet ensures your diesel and equipment are safe and secure. Side cabinet release levers are only accessible from the rear cabinet.

Expect years of worry-free use: The MultiCube has an industry-leading eight-year tank warranty and a one-year trailer warranty.

Get tanks on demand: Western Global prides itself on short lead times and having product in stock, which means customers can meet immediate fuel storage needs.

For more information, visit western-global.com/us/products/multicube-multi-tank-fuel-trailer/ .

Photo courtesy of Western Global

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories