Wed June 12, 2024 - National Edition
Western Global, a provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants and other fluids, introduces its first non-hazmat, multi-tank diesel fuel trailer solution: MultiCube.
This transportable 630-gal. multi-tank diesel fuel trailer — available only in the U.S. market — is ideal for fuel distributors, rental companies, general contractors and others looking for a simple option that allows them to haul diesel fuel without needing hazmat drivers.
Designed to safely transport diesel fuel when and where it's needed, the rugged MultiCube features six independently isolated 105-gal. fuel tanks housed within an outer tank, providing built-in, double-walled containment.
"The MultiCube is a game-changer for hauling diesel fuel," said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global. "It is one of the most durable and affordable solutions on the market, and it can be towed without hazmat placarding — a huge benefit in today's labor market."
The MultiCube has preconfigured, pre-installed accessory package options that include fuel pump packages, hose reels, a DEF kit and custody transfer meter. These packages are designed to suit all of a customer's fueling needs — from fleet fueling to last-mile delivery.
In addition to easily transporting diesel fuel without hazmat placarding, MultiCube customers can:
For more information, visit western-global.com/us/products/multicube-multi-tank-fuel-trailer/ .
This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.
