List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Western Global Announces New MultiCube Non-Hazmat Diesel Fuel Trailer Solution

    Wed June 12, 2024 - National Edition
    Western Global


    Western Global’s new MultiCube is a transportable 630-gal. multi-tank diesel fuel trailer that does not require hazardous material placarding, or, in most cases, a CDL.
    Photo courtesy of Western Global
    Western Global’s new MultiCube is a transportable 630-gal. multi-tank diesel fuel trailer that does not require hazardous material placarding, or, in most cases, a CDL.
    Western Global’s new MultiCube is a transportable 630-gal. multi-tank diesel fuel trailer that does not require hazardous material placarding, or, in most cases, a CDL.   (Photo courtesy of Western Global) Western Global’s new MultiCube is ideal for fuel distributors, rental companies, general contractors and others looking for a simple option that allows them to haul diesel fuel without needing hazmat drivers.   (Photo courtesy of Western Global)

    Western Global, a provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants and other fluids, introduces its first non-hazmat, multi-tank diesel fuel trailer solution: MultiCube.

    This transportable 630-gal. multi-tank diesel fuel trailer — available only in the U.S. market — is ideal for fuel distributors, rental companies, general contractors and others looking for a simple option that allows them to haul diesel fuel without needing hazmat drivers.

    Designed to safely transport diesel fuel when and where it's needed, the rugged MultiCube features six independently isolated 105-gal. fuel tanks housed within an outer tank, providing built-in, double-walled containment.

    "The MultiCube is a game-changer for hauling diesel fuel," said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global. "It is one of the most durable and affordable solutions on the market, and it can be towed without hazmat placarding — a huge benefit in today's labor market."

    The MultiCube has preconfigured, pre-installed accessory package options that include fuel pump packages, hose reels, a DEF kit and custody transfer meter. These packages are designed to suit all of a customer's fueling needs — from fleet fueling to last-mile delivery.

    In addition to easily transporting diesel fuel without hazmat placarding, MultiCube customers can:

    • Meet environmental regulations: Western Global's trademark double-walled tank design prevents leaks and eliminates the need for secondary containment.
    • Keep fuel secure: The lockable rear cabinet ensures your diesel and equipment are safe and secure. Side cabinet release levers are only accessible from the rear cabinet.
    • Expect years of worry-free use: The MultiCube has an industry-leading eight-year tank warranty and a one-year trailer warranty.
    • Get tanks on demand: Western Global prides itself on short lead times and having product in stock, which means customers can meet immediate fuel storage needs.

    For more information, visit western-global.com/us/products/multicube-multi-tank-fuel-trailer/ .

    Photo courtesy of Western Global

    Western Global's new MultiCube is ideal for fuel distributors, rental companies, general contractors and others looking for a simple option that allows them to haul diesel fuel without needing hazmat drivers.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    'Borderland' Project Reshapes Interstate 10

    Papich Construction Installing Two Crossings Beneath California Highway

    Caterpillar Inc. Donates $500,000 to Associated Equipment Distributor Foundation's Vision 2025 Campaign

    ABC: Nonresidential Construction Adds 17,100 Jobs in May

    Construction to Begin Soon On Central Florida Roadway Built to Charge Electric Vehicles

    Free Construction Camp for Girls Doubles in Size

    West Coast Powerscreen Dealer Conducts Open House

    CDOT Breaks Ground On I-25 North Express Lanes Project



     

    Read more about...

    Fuel / Lube Trucks New Products Trailers Western Global






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA