Western Global appoints Jeff Lowe as President of North America, overseeing the largest and fastest-growing division. Lowe's background in sales and business development positions him to lead the on-site storage provider to further success in fuel and fluid handling markets.

Photo courtesy of Western Global Jeff Lowe

Western Global, a provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, diesel exhaust fluid, lubricants and other fluids, recently announced the appointment of Jeff Lowe as president of Western Global — North America.

Lowe has been with Western Global since 2021 and has been a key member of the management team, which has already delivered significant growth during this time. Before joining the business, he built his expertise in sales and business development in the industrial products space, most recently with Ingersoll Rand.

"It's great for our business that we have people such as Jeff to promote into new management roles as a result of exceptional company growth over the past four years," said Clem Connor, Western Global CEO.

In his new role, Lowe will lead the North American business, which is the largest and fastest-growing division within the group. The group's overall revenues exceeded $100 million in 2024.

"I'm honored to take on this role for Western Global and lead an established team to greater heights," said Lowe. "Our products are the gold standard in on-site storage for both the equipment rental and fuel distribution industries. There remains tremendous potential to continue the adoption of our products on infrastructure sites all over the country."

About Western Global

Western Global is an international designer and manufacturer of industry-leading tanks and equipment for fuel and fluid handling. After an investment by MML Capital in 2021, the business has continued its strong growth trajectory as the leading platform for on-site fuel storage across rental equipment, fuel distribution and defense markets globally.

For more information, visit western-global.com.

