It has been a summer of milestones for western North Carolina's Asheville Regional Airport, now the third busiest airfield complex in the state.

In June, a record high 200,000 monthly passengers — an almost 25 percent increase from the previous year — traveled through the hub. And on Aug. 11, the airport broke ground on a new terminal that will increase the size of the facility by 150 percent, according to an online news release from Asheville Regional Airport.

Dubbed "AVL Forward," the $400 million project takes place over the next three years, culminating in a brand-new concourse with five additional gates, expanded ticketing and baggage space, a new "grand lobby" and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, in addition to a second-story concessions plaza.

The plan is the most significant infrastructure endeavor at the airport since it first opened in 1961.

The construction is supported by a combination of funding that includes federal and state grants, airport revenue bonds and airport operating revenue.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Lew Bleiwis, president and CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority, explained the regional importance of the expansion.

"Our new airport terminal represents more than just a building; it signifies the promise of economic growth and prosperity for our community," he said. "We are creating an environment that not only facilitates air travel but also elevates the overall airport experience, designed to leave lasting positive impressions on all who pass through our doors."

In 2021, the Asheville airport generated $2.28 billion in economic impact and supported 10,655 jobs, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation's "State of Aviation" study.

The number of jobs will almost assuredly rise as the airport grows to 280,000 sq. ft. in size, airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey told Blue Ridge Public Radio (BRPR), based in Asheville.

A Natural, Modern Design Built in Three Phases

More capacity will not be the only change with the new building, developed by Gresham Smith, a Charlotte architectural firm. The facility was designed to blend the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains with a modern spin, explained Brad Sucher, Gresham Smith's project manager.

One core design element includes floor-to-ceiling electrochromic glass throughout the terminal, offering expansive views of the mountain ridgeline. There also will be a 3,000-sq.-ft. "green wall" in the baggage claim area, plus a stage where local musicians can perform, a panel inlaid with stones inspired by the area's French Broad River, and a second floor dedicated to restaurants and other concessions.

Construction of the new terminal will be managed by Hensel Phelps, a Colorado-based contractor with regional offices across the country, and an industry leader known for its excellence and innovation.

The firm will be aided Parsons Corp., a Virginia specialist in construction management services. Hired as an extension of the airport's planning staff, Parsons' involvement helps ensure that AVL Forward will meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency throughout the work, the airport noted.

Like most large-scale projects, the construction itself will progress in phases.

AVL Forward's Phase 1 is already under way with the demolition of Asheville's existing north concourse, to be followed by an approximate two-year construction of a new concourse that will house seven gates and six boarding bridges, spacious gate hold rooms, restrooms and concessions areas.

Additionally, the northern expansion of the ticket lobby, a temporary TSA checkpoint and south baggage claim expansion will be built.

In the airport's second phase, the current south concourse will get the wrecking ball, after which about 18 months of work will build the new concourse as well as a second-level concessions plaza, the southern expansion of the ticket lobby, the northern expansion of baggage claim, the new grand lobby and permanent TSA security checkpoint, according to Asheville Regional.

Upon completion of the first and second phases, the airport will sport 12 gates and boarding bridges, and a much more expansive space for passengers within the terminal.

Due to the significant phasing approach used at the airfield, the third and final phase will entail what officials call some "back of house" construction, demolition and clean up — all likely to last for about another year.

Completion of the AVL Forward project is slated for 2026.

More Parking Also Planned at Asheville's Airport

Getting in the air is only one part of the airport experience.

Planning for parking is ongoing, Kinsey told BRPR. A new lot by the nearby Western N.C. Agricultural Center is under construction and should bring 600 additional spots by November. An additional parking garage also is in the airport's plans, she said.

"We know we need one, but we haven't designed it yet. It's coming," Kinsey explained.

She said that passengers will find space to be tighter at the airport for the next few years while the construction is progressing.

"We'll still have seven gates like we always have," she added. "We're operating in some modular buildings as well at our south gate area. During peak hours, you can have a lot of people in the terminal, and it can get a little crowded."

Kinsey recommends arriving as early as possible while the expansion happens over the next three years.

"We really are encouraging people to arrive at least two hours before their flight boards — not before it is scheduled to depart, but before it boards — and to bring their patience because it [will] be worth it in the end."

Serving more than 1.8 million passengers in 2022, Asheville Regional Airport is continuing its growth trajectory. The facility is served by six airlines that provide nonstop service to 26 U.S. destinations, including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis.

