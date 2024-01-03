Photo courtesy of Magni Telescopic Handlers (L-R) are Bucky Burkett, Northwest sales manager, Magni America; Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America; Bob Johnson, president, Western Pacific Crane; Riccardo Magni, president and founder, Magni Telescopic Handlers; Randy DeFosse, general manager, Western Pacific Crane; and Brandon DeFosse, sales specialist, Western Pacific Crane.

Magni Telescopic Handlers, a world leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its alliance with Western Pacific Crane & Equipment, a leading provider of crane solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

Western Pacific Crane & Equipment is now an authorized dealer of Magni's full line of telehandlers, including the RTH, HTH and TH models, in both Oregon and Washington and has machines available for both rent and purchase.

As part of this collaboration, Western Pacific Crane & Equipment has undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's innovative telehandlers. With this expertise, Western Pacific Crane & Equipment is well-prepared to introduce the benefits of Magni telehandlers including industry-leading safety, lifting heights and capacities to its customers.

Randy DeFosse, general manager of Western Pacific Crane & Equipment, said, "We are very excited to partner with Magni America. The superior reach and capacity capabilities of Magni's rotating, heavy lift and TH telehandler products will allow Western Pacific Crane & Equipment to provide our customers a broader range of lifting solutions."

Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Western Pacific Crane & Equipment to the Magni America dealer network. Their dedication to excellence and their strong presence in the Pacific Northwest makes them an ideal partner for us. Together, we will deliver the highest quality telehandlers and exceptional service to our customers in Oregon and Washington."

For more information, visit www.magnith.com and www.wpcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

