List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Western Pacific Crane Joins Magni's Dealer Network

    Wed January 03, 2024 - West Edition
    Magni Telescopic Handlers


    (L-R) are Bucky Burkett, Northwest sales manager, Magni America; Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America; Bob Johnson, president, Western Pacific Crane; Riccardo Magni, president and founder, Magni Telescopic Handlers; Randy DeFosse, general manager, Western Pacific Crane; and Brandon DeFosse, sales specialist, Western Pacific Crane.
    Photo courtesy of Magni Telescopic Handlers
    (L-R) are Bucky Burkett, Northwest sales manager, Magni America; Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America; Bob Johnson, president, Western Pacific Crane; Riccardo Magni, president and founder, Magni Telescopic Handlers; Randy DeFosse, general manager, Western Pacific Crane; and Brandon DeFosse, sales specialist, Western Pacific Crane.

    Magni Telescopic Handlers, a world leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its alliance with Western Pacific Crane & Equipment, a leading provider of crane solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

    Western Pacific Crane & Equipment is now an authorized dealer of Magni's full line of telehandlers, including the RTH, HTH and TH models, in both Oregon and Washington and has machines available for both rent and purchase.

    As part of this collaboration, Western Pacific Crane & Equipment has undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's innovative telehandlers. With this expertise, Western Pacific Crane & Equipment is well-prepared to introduce the benefits of Magni telehandlers including industry-leading safety, lifting heights and capacities to its customers.

    Randy DeFosse, general manager of Western Pacific Crane & Equipment, said, "We are very excited to partner with Magni America. The superior reach and capacity capabilities of Magni's rotating, heavy lift and TH telehandler products will allow Western Pacific Crane & Equipment to provide our customers a broader range of lifting solutions."

    Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Western Pacific Crane & Equipment to the Magni America dealer network. Their dedication to excellence and their strong presence in the Pacific Northwest makes them an ideal partner for us. Together, we will deliver the highest quality telehandlers and exceptional service to our customers in Oregon and Washington."

    For more information, visit www.magnith.com and www.wpcrane.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Triton Construction Replacing Bridges in Harrisonburg, Virginia

    Midwest's First Two-Story Mass Timber Building Under Way

    World of Asphalt, AGG1 Announce Lineup for 2024 Return to Nashville

    Raleigh, N.C.'s PNC Arena Renovation Plans Take Early Pivot Due to High Costs

    Keeping Road Workers Alive: FHWA's Proposed Work Zone Rule Changes Get Mixed Response From Industry

    Market Landing Park Expansion in Newburyport, Mass., Slated for Summer Finish

    CMAA Obtains Membership in American Council for Construction Education

    ABC: Construction Job Openings in November Rise to Highest Level Since 2022



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Magni PACIFIC NORTHWEST Telehandlers Western Pacific Crane & Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA