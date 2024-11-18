Construction began on the Western Parallel Connector road project near Atlanta, aimed at enhancing transportation and connectivity in Henry County. The four-lane roadway will offer an alternate route, reduce congestion, improve safety, boost economic development, and protect residential areas. Completion is expected by December 2027.

Construction of the highly-anticipated Western Parallel Connector in Henry County, Ga., on the southeast edge of Atlanta, got under way recently with the start of land clearing activities, county officials said in a Nov. 7 news release.

The connector is a new roadway project designed to improve transportation and enhance connectivity in the growing municipality. Led by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), in collaboration with the Henry County Government, the major infrastructure effort will one day alleviate congestion, streamline traffic flow and provide a critical alternative route for residents, businesses and visitors alike, local officials said.

When open for passenger vehicle travel in two years, it will carry traffic through an unincorporated part of the county and through a portion of the city of Stockbridge along the west side of Interstate 75 from Jonesboro Road to Hudson Bridge Road, a distance of approximately 3.3 mi.

Construction activities will take place at the existing four-way intersection of Jonesboro Road and Mount Olive Road and proceed north on the existing alignment approximately 1,600 ft. before continuing on a new location and ending at the current intersection of Hudson Bridge Road.

The new roadway will consist of four lanes (two in each direction) separated by an 18-ft.-wide raised median.

Henry County Has High Expectations for New Road

When complete, the Western Parallel Connector will serve as a vital corridor for linking communities and offering improved access to businesses, schools and recreational facilities. With the region's recent population surge, Henry County officials recognized the need for modernized infrastructure to support increasing travel demands and reduce bottlenecks along existing roadways.

The $54 million project was first conceived in 2017, setting in motion the time-consuming process of acquiring the necessary rights of way (ROW) from property owners, an acquisition that was finally completed in late 2023. That led to GDOT officials recently giving the county the green light to proceed with clearing prior to the Connector's construction.

According to Bert Bivens, Henry County's assistant director of SPLOST, the county acquired the right of way for the project utilizing its General Fund, and GDOT agreed to reimburse the county up to $6 million towards the cost of the ROW acquisition.

"The launch of this project signifies an important step forward for Henry County's transportation network," said Kevin J. Lewis, the county's District V commissioner. "By creating this new parallel route, we're not only investing in local infrastructure but also in the daily lives of our community members, enabling safer and more efficient travel."

Henry County officials have four primary expectations from the construction of the Western Parallel Connector:

By providing an alternate route, the new roadway will help alleviate traffic congestion on heavily traveled routes, especially during peak hours.

An improved roadway design and the addition of sidewalks will enhance and support safer travel options for motorists and pedestrians.

The new highway will boost economic development by making access easier to Henry County's key commercial areas, not only by attracting new investment to the region, but by supporting existing businesses.

The connector will protect residential areas by helping to reroute thru-traffic away from homes, as well as reduce noise and preserve community integrity.

The Western Parallel Connector is a significant infrastructure project that Henry County believes demonstrates its commitment to proactively address "the transportation challenges of today while laying the foundation for tomorrow's growth."

The project's construction is expected to be finished by December 2027, the county said. During the building period, county officials are working to ensure minimal disruption to residents and travelers and promise to provide updates on the work's progression.

