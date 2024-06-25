List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Western Products Reveals First Stainless Steel Straight Blade Snowplow

    Tue June 25, 2024 - National Edition
    Western Products


    The all-new PRO-PLOW 3 line of straight blade plows offers the first stainless steel straight blade model from Western Products.
    Photo courtesy of Western Products
    The all-new PRO-PLOW 3 line of straight blade plows offers the first stainless steel straight blade model from Western Products.

    Western Products, a manufacturer of snow and ice control equipment, generated a lot of excitement at the 2024 SIMA Snow & Ice Symposium in Pittsburgh when it revealed three new product lines.

    "SIMA is the perfect time for us to share our new product offerings with the snow and ice control industry," said Erin Hunt, snow control product manager of Western Products. "The quality, technology and innovation in our processes and products…it's all for our customers. Our motivation is to give them exactly what they need to get the job done faster so they can service their clients and get out of the elements sooner."

    PRO-PLOW 3 Snowplow

    The PRO-PLOW 3 Snowplow is a professional-grade straight blade with a 70-degree attack angle that's simple to operate and easy to maintain. It comes equipped with a high-carbon steel cutting edge to reduce wear and extend the life of the blade. Featuring the WESTERN POWER BAR for structural reinforcement, it offers the choice between an ULTRAFINISH powder coat surface or stainless steel option — the first ever stainless steel straight blade offered by Western Products.

    PILE DRIVER XL Hydraulic-Wing Pusher Plow

    The PILE DRIVER XL hydraulic-wing pusher plow is available in 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16 ft. widths, and features hydraulic, independent 3 ft. wings that provide 180-degree variable wing placement. With such versatility, this pusher plow can scoop and stack snow, and maneuver curbs and wide-open spaces alike.

    The independent 2 ft. sections of the cutting edge and the 3 ft. wing sections raise, oscillate and trip to adjust to surface contours and obstacles, ensuring consistent plowing performance and productivity. This maximizes the scraping performance of the plow, reducing the amount of salt needed for post-treatment.

    MARAUDER Poly Hopper Spreader

    The MARAUDER poly hopper spreader is professional-grade and available in 1.5 and 2.2 cu. yd. capacities with the option of either a pintle chain delivery system for thick, heavy deicing materials, or the all-new HELIXX shaftless auger for precise rock salt application.

    Made with durable, corrosion-resistant polyethylene, it features an extended-chute design to deliver smooth material flow with minimal leakage. The Tri-Shield Pre-wet and Direct Liquid Application System accessory can be added to spread, pre-wet or spray all with one tool.

    "Adding pre-wetting and direct application capabilities with Tri-Shield increases your versatility," said Seth Bergerud, CSP, Parts & Accessories product manager of Western Products. "It allows any contractor to add brine and other deicing liquids to their granular capabilities, so they can optimize material usage and deliver superior service in any conditions."

    For more information, visit westernplows.com.




