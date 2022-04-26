Westminster Hydraulics in Taneytown, Md., is now a Merlo dealer.

Mid-Atlantic area businesses needing truck mounted equipment, liftgates, cranes and attachments now can get what they need at Westminster Hydraulics. Westminster supplies Merlo telehandlers and Rotos to the Mid Atlantic market.

"Bringing on the Merlo product line further expands our ability to adapt to customer needs," said Michele L. Cooney, Westminster Hydraulics vice president.

"We did our research to find a line that complements our existing offerings. The Merlo Roto is a strong, quality-driven option for material handling equipment, in both the arbor and construction sectors, that will help us serve our expanding market."

"Westminster is a stellar company that understands its market and the customers within that market," said Brian Hatch, AMS-Merlo territory manager. "The Merlo Roto fits well with their market plan."

Over the years, Westminster's small and nimble team of highly skilled individuals have grown the company to expand their offerings to include everything from fabricating and upfitting, to service, parts and sales.

"Our team," Cooney said "is our work family. We aim to create an environment and provide meaningful benefits that show how much we value their dedication."

This caring for the employee carries over to caring for the customer.

"We take great pride in providing a level of customization, craftsmanship and commitment to quality that is distinct in our builds. Merlo Rotos fit this commitment. We provide honest guidance and reliable support to all our customers."

"With the Merlo Roto, tree care businesses can create a complete package of rotating telehandler with grapple saw," Hatch said. "And, their construction and utility customers now have another option for safe, material handling at height."

For more information, visit west-hyd.com.

