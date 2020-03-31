What Material Can the MB-HDS Shafts Screener Process?

What if you only needed one machine, with one shafts screener bucket, and a single operator to process different kinds of material on site, and you'll save time and money? Everything would be more efficient and cost-effective. The good news is that MB Crusher already has a solution with its new line: the MB-HDS shafts screener buckets.

What makes these machines unique? They are able to process different kinds of material easily because you can quickly change the shafts directly on site. They are versatile and suitable for a variety of application areas. They are extremely easy to use and even maintenance can be carried out on site. The new model also is equipped with a hydraulic shock absorber to reduce shock when changing the direction of the shafts, so the engine, transmission system, and machinery are not damaged, according to the manufacturer.

Demolition Materials

In the Czech Republic, an old guest house is being restored.

The customer needed to recycle demolition material on site in order to minimize transportation and disposal costs. Because of this, the customer chose the MB-HDS214 shafts screener, installed on an M545 Menzi Muck excavator and equipped with the RQ20 shaft kit. The customer's benefits doubled: independent production of high-quality screened materials to be used as substrate and save on the cost of buying new aggregates needed for the construction site.

Wet Soil

In Poland, a company used an MB-HDS320 shafts screener on a JCB JS175 excavator to screen wet soil and use it to reinforce river banks. The soil tended to turn into mud, but, due to the RQ50 shaft kit and the MB shafts screener enabled the customer to achieve their desired results.

The RQ50 shaft kit is ideal for: screening soil, damp inert materials, selecting material for composting and aerating soil.

Brushwood

In France, an MB-HDS214 shafts screener, installed on a Bobcat, was used to crush brushwood to maintain landscape areas. The MB shafts screener, fitted with the RC shaft kit, can easily and quickly screen this type of material, facilitating the clean up and clearing of the area as well as the disposal the material itself.

Soil Mixed with Debris

In Germany, an MB-HDS323 is installed on a 926 Liebherr. The customer worked on various job sites that generated leftover waste materials – soil mixed with debris – which was left unused and accumulated. The solution came from the MB shafts screener, equipped with an RQ20 shaft kit, ideal for separating soil from debris. Not only that, but by replacing the RQ20 kit with the RE8 kit on site, the customer processed the soil itself and improved its quality in order to sell it at a higher price.

What the customer once regarded as unused waste, is now a quality product ready to be re-used and sold.

Sand and

Rock

In the United States, a high-profile trenching operation needed to create backfill for a trench where the pipelines will be placed. An MB-HDS320, mounted on a SK300LC Kobelco, helped break down the sand and rock, enabling the customer to achieve outstanding results in terms of time/output ratio.

Dust and Ash

In Italy, at an industrial site where they specialize in mixing and crushing waste into dust, and use big bags as containers to transport waste material.

The bags contained dust from vehicle paint equipment. The MB-HDS314 shafts screener, installed on the Volvo L50 loader with the RM shaft kit, broke down the dust that turned into mud from the damp conditions.

Soil Contaminated with Hydrocarbons

In the oil fields in Patagonia, Argentina, there are numerous companies in the extraction, logistics and environmental reclamation fields. Oil produces highly polluting materials so the soil has to be cleaned and reclaimed, which is why companies are seeking innovative solutions that allow them to recover contaminated land and protect the environment.

One of the companies found a solution with the MB-HDS320 shafts screener, installed on a John Deere 20T excavator and equipped with the RM kit, making it possible to screen soil contaminated with hydrocarbons and facilitate reclamation projects.

With this new line, MB Crusher has proven to be a leading provider for companies in the sector who are seeking and finding new solutions to make construction sites around the world more efficient and productive. All while respecting the environment, by recycling waste materials, reducing Co2 emissions, minimizing the number of times the materials are transported, and using the resources available on site, according to the manufacturer.