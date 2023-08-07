List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Wheel Kaddy Celebrating 10 Years of Comfort

    Mon August 07, 2023 - National Edition
    KAGE


    The original 500 Series Wheel Kaddy features suspension and large 13 in. tires for increased comfort. The two-wheel walk behind mower sulky has stood the test of time in the commercial lawncare industry for nearly a decade.
    The original 500 Series Wheel Kaddy features suspension and large 13 in. tires for increased comfort. The two-wheel walk behind mower sulky has stood the test of time in the commercial lawncare industry for nearly a decade.

    After nearly a decade in the walk behind mower sulky industry, KAGE Innovation's Wheel Kaddy models have evolved into some of the most durable and comfortable sulkies for mowers.

    The original Wheel Kaddy — the 500 series — was designed to last longer and be easier on the body than other sulkies that were on the market at the time. With a strong build, larger tires and the first-ever mower sulky suspension system, the Wheel Kaddy 500 provided a comfortable ride that lasted for years of heavy use.

    With the soaring popularity of this two-wheel walk-behind sulky, KAGE inventor Mike Stephan decided to offer a more economical version of the Wheel Kaddy for the entry level lawn-care professional. Thus, the Wheel Kaddy 250 series was born.

    This version maintained the same 13 in. wheels as its predecessor but eliminated the suspension system for a lower maintenance and lower cost option.

    While both models were extremely popular, it became clear that there was still a need for yet another version. While the large tires provided a much smoother ride than smaller ones, their size would not allow the tires to rotate under the arm if an operator wanted to step off the mower and back up the machine.

    Queue the Wheel Kaddy 360. As the name suggests, the Wheel Kaddy 360 allows the platform to rotate a full 360 degrees, traveling under its arm and allowing for greater mobility when backing a walk behind mower is needed — such as mowing under evergreen trees with low hanging branches. While this was achieved through decreasing the tire size from 13 in. to 10 in., the Wheel Kaddy 360 made up the difference in comfort by returning the suspension in a state-of-the-art form.

    All three models of Wheel Kaddy are still made in the United States and are engineered for easy maintenance of everything from tire replacement to machine swapping and ergonomic adjustments right in the field.

    Through these three options, the Wheel Kaddy has managed to pass the test of time and remain one of the top-selling two-wheel sulkies of the past decade.

    For more information, visit kageinnovation.com.




    Today's top stories

    Nashville International Airport On Track to Complete $1.5B Upgrade

    Volvo CE to Bring Electric Machine Demos, Productivity Solutions to Utility Expo

    Tesla Plans to Refurbish Old Providence, R.I., Store Into EV Vehicle Hub

    Hidden Costs of Operating Mining Equipment

    New $93M Collision Protection System Being Built On I-295 Bridges Over Delaware River

    KAGE Innovation Releases New Trip Edge Snow Pusher

    Cast Your Vote in Bobcat Backyard Makeover Contest

    NAEDA Establishes National OPE Dealer Council



     

    Read more about...

    Kage Landscaping






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA