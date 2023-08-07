The original 500 Series Wheel Kaddy features suspension and large 13 in. tires for increased comfort. The two-wheel walk behind mower sulky has stood the test of time in the commercial lawncare industry for nearly a decade.

After nearly a decade in the walk behind mower sulky industry, KAGE Innovation's Wheel Kaddy models have evolved into some of the most durable and comfortable sulkies for mowers.

The original Wheel Kaddy — the 500 series — was designed to last longer and be easier on the body than other sulkies that were on the market at the time. With a strong build, larger tires and the first-ever mower sulky suspension system, the Wheel Kaddy 500 provided a comfortable ride that lasted for years of heavy use.

With the soaring popularity of this two-wheel walk-behind sulky, KAGE inventor Mike Stephan decided to offer a more economical version of the Wheel Kaddy for the entry level lawn-care professional. Thus, the Wheel Kaddy 250 series was born.

This version maintained the same 13 in. wheels as its predecessor but eliminated the suspension system for a lower maintenance and lower cost option.

While both models were extremely popular, it became clear that there was still a need for yet another version. While the large tires provided a much smoother ride than smaller ones, their size would not allow the tires to rotate under the arm if an operator wanted to step off the mower and back up the machine.

Queue the Wheel Kaddy 360. As the name suggests, the Wheel Kaddy 360 allows the platform to rotate a full 360 degrees, traveling under its arm and allowing for greater mobility when backing a walk behind mower is needed — such as mowing under evergreen trees with low hanging branches. While this was achieved through decreasing the tire size from 13 in. to 10 in., the Wheel Kaddy 360 made up the difference in comfort by returning the suspension in a state-of-the-art form.

All three models of Wheel Kaddy are still made in the United States and are engineered for easy maintenance of everything from tire replacement to machine swapping and ergonomic adjustments right in the field.

Through these three options, the Wheel Kaddy has managed to pass the test of time and remain one of the top-selling two-wheel sulkies of the past decade.

For more information, visit kageinnovation.com.

Today's top stories