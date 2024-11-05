Self-drive access platforms like the Niftylift SD50 and SD64 offer safer, more efficient tree care operations. With advanced safety features, increased productivity, and eco-friendly power options, these platforms are set to transform the industry by aligning with sustainability goals and enhancing overall performance.

Photo courtesy of Niftylift The Niftylift SD50 and SD64 provide stable and secure access to high and hard-to-reach areas, significantly reducing the risks associated with manual climbing.

There is more than one way to take down a tree.

In nearly every scenario, self-driving access platforms can provide significant advantages. They increase efficiency on the job site, and they are safer and more sustainable than other types of equipment. For companies that prioritize sustainability, electric capabilities can reduce fuel, emissions and time spent maneuvering the work truck.

Safety at the Forefront

OSHA has been in the process of crafting updated safety guidelines for the tree care industry since 2016 and moved to its rulemaking phase in 2023.

It's a long process and not yet complete, but it is clear the industry will be compelled to move to a higher standard of safety. Furthermore, rising insurance rates for traditional climbing methods will push tree care companies toward safer alternatives that rely on lifting machines.

The SD50 has a platform height of 49 ft. 6 in. and a working outreach of 28 ft. 6 in., making it ideal for a variety of tree care applications. The SD64 has more reach, with a platform height of 63 ft. 6 in. and a working outreach of 42 ft.

Advanced safety features include hydraulic outriggers with safety interlocks for quick and easy stabilization on uneven terrain. Workers can bring all of their tools with them on the platform, reducing back-and-forth climbing and the fatigue that goes with it, and they can securely strap in with safety harnesses.

Robust platform design ensures stability even in challenging conditions, providing a superior choice to man baskets and scaffolds, the manufacturer said.

Efficiency Boost

Companies that switch to self-drive access platforms can expect to increase their productivity and efficiency. The SD50 allows a user to maneuver, set up and operate without leaving the platform — an especially useful feature on uneven surfaces. Rough terrain tires and 4WD increase maneuverability on the job site.

The excellent gradeability and good travel speed of the SD64 enable it to be positioned and set up quickly, allowing users to spend more of their time working. The extra maneuverability available from the 4-wheel steer option coupled with the special "Turf Tires" make the SD64 ideal for working on sensitive surfaces such as grass.

Self-drive access platforms provide a superior choice to lifts that must be repositioned for every task. Users can easily move to complete multiple jobs on a single site. They also are more agile than lift trucks that can't maneuver in tight working quarters or locations that are difficult to reach, according to the manufacturer.

No one is needed at the base of the machine to pass tools up to the user, and the damage that some machines can cause to the site, such as tire marks or crushed roots, is reduced or eliminated.

Sustainable Operations

Sustainability is a core value within the arbor care community, and Niftylift is committed to supporting this ethos. The SD50 and SD64 are designed with environmental responsibility in mind. Power options include battery, diesel and "bi-energy" — Niftylift's unique design combines the benefits of two power sources on the same machine.

In electric-only mode arborists operate the SD50 with zero emissions, making it perfect for urban areas and environmentally sensitive sites. Battery power ensures a quieter operation, reducing noise pollution and further supporting the arbor care community's sustainability goals.

Low-weight designs make the machines economical and quick to transport to the job site. With no need to utilize a truck to move the work platforms once on the site, companies eliminate unnecessary fuel consumption. The SD64 features a Tier IV Final, 32 hp engine that is compliant with the EPA's latest emissions requirements.

Both machines feature easy-to-use control systems that enhance operator efficiency and safety, and telescopic booms provide precise positioning. The SD64 features SiOPS (Sustained Involuntary Operation Prevention System), which functions as an emergency shutoff mechanism if a worker becomes trapped, further increasing safety.

These features make self-drive access platforms not only suitable but potentially indispensable for tree industry professionals working in diverse landscapes. They offer a cost-effective choice, balancing power, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Choice of the Future

As cities become more complex, tree care is more important than ever. It is an industry that is quickly evolving, subject to the same factors affecting many others: efficiency and sustainability — all while remaining profitable. Self-drive access platforms are an ideal solution to meet these growing demands. Companies that choose these machines will be well positioned for the future.

