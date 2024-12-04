Photo courtesy of Maupin Funeral Home William Danuser

William Jerry Danuser, 80, of Fulton, Mo., passed away Nov. 29, 2024, at his home.

Mr. Danuser was born in Fulton on Dec. 7, 1943, the son of the late John Henry Danuser and the late Lillian Hill (Hamilton) Danuser.

He was united in marriage to Janet (Burnett) Danuser on Aug. 15, 1970. She survives his passing.

A 1961 graduate of Fulton High School, Mr. Danuser left college and joined the United States Air Force. He returned to Fulton in 1968 and, following the death of his father, became the third-generation family owner of Danuser Machine Company. He was a past president of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association and belonged to several industry and philanthropic organizations.

Mr. Danuser's lifelong passion was shooting. He traveled the globe for hunting and shooting competitions and enjoyed many of his best friendships with people in those industries.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Danuser will be lovingly remembered by his son, Glenn Danuser (Dawn); daughter, Janea Danuser; and grandchildren, Corbin Danuser and Raelynn Danuser, all of Fulton.

Family friend, David Shene, and hospice nurse, Jennifer Vandeloecht, helped to bring him joy and entertainment this last year.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Danuser was preceded in death by his brother, John LeCompte Danuser.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Danuser picked two organizations he hoped family and friends would support: Green Valley Rifle & Pistol Club, 4350 E Academy Rd, Hallsville, MO 65255 and Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, Attn: Hospice, 500 Broadway St Ste A, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

Today's top stories