Winter Equipment crates ready to ship.

Winter Equipment, an established name in the DOT, municipal and contractor snow and ice management industry, has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with steady, solid business growth results.

With manufacturing running at full capacity, Winter Equipment is exploring more efficient and ergonomic improvements for its manufacturing staff. The company also has added staff in manufacturing, sales, marketing and IT.

Along with increasing its staff, Winter is expanding its product offering to include the smaller, pick-up-style truck market and wear part solutions for city plow equipment.

The pandemic pushed Winter Equipment to refocus its efforts to digital communication to better support its customers in a safe, secure manner, while at the same time making its team available on site, if customers requested.

"We're pleased that we were able to maintain our business and run manufacturing at full capacity during COVID-19," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "As Winter Equipment continues to grow, we are excited to explore more ways to create efficiencies for our staff."

Winter Equipment's partners and vendors have consistently produced at pre-COVID levels, which has translated to a strong supply chain. As a result of its solid season, Winter has reinvested in its supply chain and materials. While Winter has maintained good levels of inventory and finished goods, the company is concerned about the current oil crisis.

"We are beginning to see a delay in deliveries, and that, combined with the ongoing concerns with gas and oil may potentially lead to price increases," added Winter. "We encourage our customers to order early to avoid shortages prior to the snow season."

Over the past three decades, the company has grown and evolved to offer a complete line of plow systems, plow guards, plow accessories and road maintenance products. Winter Equipment continues to engineer high-quality snowplow blades that help move its customers' bottom lines. Its BlockBuster and Razor XL systems lead the industry in cutting edge systems for counties and DOTs, and its Patriot system has recently gained popularity in city garages, according to the company.

For more information, call 800/294-6837 or visit www.winterequipment.com.

