Winter Equipment has improved the wear bar on its Razor XL carbide snowplow cutting edge system due to positive customer feedback from the recent improvement to its Patriot cutting edge system.

Rated for department of transportation systems, the Razor XL system includes three interlocking cutting edges that have pre-welded wear bars and abrasion-resistant covers. The new wear bars are one-piece, high-quality cast design that are 2 in. longer than the previous wear bar and filled with Winter carbide matrix for increased blade life and cutting power.

The blade's larger footprint decreases pounds per square inch, which increases overall blade life as well as decreasing salt usage and chemical treatment, according to the manufacturer.

The Razor XL system features a HammerHead carbide radius tip that offers 30 percent more carbide and allows for premium performance on multiple attack angles. An integrated, heat-treated, steel cover protects from impact and is welded on for easy installation.

On both sides of the cutting edge, the system includes a heavy-duty steel adaptor plate and two Winter PlowGuard MAXX guards manufactured from high-quality material and reinforced with proprietary carbide matrix to defend against uneven and premature wear, according to the manufacturer.

"The new wear bar on our Razor XL system can provide up to three times the wear life compared to standard carbide and cover systems," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "Longer blade life means users experience less downtime changing out blades and more time plowing to keep streets and parking lots safe."

Longer blade life means reduced blade changes, reduced material costs, reduced labor costs and reduced workman comp claims from the hazards of heavy, one-piece blades. The system also comes with a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that if the product's wear system does not perform or last as long as promised, the company will work with its customers until they are satisfied.

Designed to clear packed snow and ice to reveal a safe road surface with minimal salt and chemical treatment, Winter Equipment's Razor XL cutting edges can be used in highway, city street and rural road applications.

Shipped free, the system comes ready to mount, with all parts, hardware and installation directions in a single box. The system can be ordered through Winter's distributor system.

For more information, call 800/294-6837 or visit www.winterequipment.com.