VIDEO: Winter Equipment Releases Informational Video on the Razor XL

Mon February 28, 2022 - National Edition
Winter Equipment



Winter Equipment, an established name in the municipal snow and ice management industry, has released a video on everything users need to know about the Razor XL System.

In the new video, Winter Equipment's director of sales and marketing, Nate Kallay, unboxes and informs users about the Razor XL and its features. The video provides in-depth details about the design, durability and longevity of the Razor XL System.

Rated for department of transportation systems, the Razor XL system includes three interlocking cutting edges that have pre-welded wear bars and abrasion-resistant covers. The blade's design allows for increased blade life as well as decreasing salt usage.

On both sides of the cutting edge, the system includes two Winter PlowGuard MAXX guards manufactured from high-quality material and reinforced with carbide matrix to defend against uneven and premature wear.

The Razor XL system features a HammerHead carbide radius tip that offers 30 percent more carbide and allows for premium performance on multiple attack angles. An integrated, heat-treated, steel cover protects from impact and is welded on for easy installation.

The Razor XL also comes with a hardware kit that features grade 8 bolts, locking metal nuts and flat washers for a complete installation. The hardware kit provides a stronger hold that decreases vibration and eliminates shearing, according to the manufacturer.

"The Razor XL system can provide up to three times the wear life compared to standard carbide and cover systems," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "Longer blade life means users experience less downtime changing out blades and more time plowing to keep streets and parking lots safe."

Designed to clear packed snow and ice to reveal a safe road surface with minimal salt and chemical treatment, Winter Equipment's aggressive Razor XL cutting edges can be used in highway, city street and rural road applications.

For more information, visit www.winterequipment.com.




