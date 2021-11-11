Winter Equipment, an established name in the municipal snow and ice management industry, has released a video on how to install the MōDUS modular snow pusher shoe system.

Winter Equipment's Director of Sales and Marketing, Nate Kallay, walks users through the installation of a MōDUS snow pusher shoe system onto a Pro-Tech model. The video provides step-by-step instructions, as well as tips, for easily replacing or rotating these extended-life shoes that prevent uneven wear of the popular pusher box style plows.

The MōDUS systems' innovative modular skid shoes, which are Carbide Matrix-based, can be adjusted, rotated or reversed independently because of their modular nature. This dramatically increases efficiency and reduces downtime, while still providing superior performance on rough surfaces, according to the manufacturer.

All styles of the MōDUS assembly systems feature 5/8 in. steel adapter plates, skid shoes that are reinforced with Winter's proprietary Carbide Matrix weld and all the installation hardware required. After the initial purchase, the modular shoes are the only replacement item required.

"We set out to develop our MōDUS modular system to incorporate our superior wear technology in a way that made more sense, lasts longer and reduces downtime, while extending the life of the cutting edge," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment.

For more information on Winter Equipment and its products, call 800/294-6837 or visit www.winterequipment.com.

