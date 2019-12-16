--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Winter Equipment's Patriot Steel Snowplow Cutting Edge System Engineered for Longevity

Mon December 16, 2019 - National Edition
Winter Equipment




Winter Equipment's Patriot steel snowplow cutting edge system is built to last four times longer than the industry's standard steel snowplow blade, according to the manufacturer. Longer blade life means that users experience less downtime changing out blades and more time plowing to keep streets and parking lots safe.

The Patriot system's wear bars are filled with Winter carbide matrix weld paired with high-quality, hardened steel for increased blade life. The blade's serrated design self-sharpens and cuts through packed snow, which decreases salt usage and chemical treatment.

For easy and safe installation, the system features three Patriot sectional blades to replace dangerous, full-length cutting edges. Two Winter PlowGuard Maxx guards manufactured from high-quality material and reinforced with Winter's proprietary carbide matrix on the bottom and side edge are included in the system to defend against uneven and premature wear.

"We designed the Patriot system to last four times longer than the industry's standard steel cutting edges," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "Our customers report that not only does the Patriot system perform well in adverse conditions, the system will last multiple seasons before a replacement is needed."

Winter Equipment's Patriot system cutting edges are designed to clear packed snow and ice from rough roads, asphalt, and concrete streets at lower speeds. The system comes with a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that if the product's wear system does not perform or last as long as promised, the company will work with its customers until they are satisfied.

Shipped free, the Patriot system comes ready to mount with all parts, hardware, and installation directions in an easy-to-inventory shipping crate. The system can be ordered through Winter's distributor system or by visiting: http://winterequipment.com/shop/systems/patriot.

For more information, call 800/294-6837 or visit www.winterequipment.com.

The Patriot system's wear bars are filled with Winter carbide matrix weld paired with high-quality, hardened steel for increased blade life.


